Elfyn Evans leads after opening stages of Monte Carlo Rally

Elfyn Evans won the first two stages on Thursday.
Reuters
Toyota's Elfyn Evans led the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after getting his tyre strategy right and winning the first two stages on Thursday.

Team leader in the absence of world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera, who is taking a break from full-time racing, the Welshman was first on the road and ended the night 15.1 seconds clear of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

"Conditions were very, very mixed," said Evans. "Some bits good, some bits not so good."

Eight-times world champion Sebastien Ogier, chasing a record 10th Monte win, was third for Toyota and 21.6 seconds off the pace over the unusually ice and snow-free asphalt roads in the French Alps.

"It seems that it's difficult for us but we expected that a bit," said the Frenchman.

"With these conditions it's better to be at the front. We had a decent run...but the road is getting very dirty very quickly."

Hyundai's Ott Tanak was in fourth place on his return to the team, after a year at M-Sport Ford, 1.2 adrift of Ogier despite a sticking throttle.

Friday's first full leg features three stages in the morning that are repeated in the afternoon and evening.

Motorsport
