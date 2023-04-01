Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc signs new multi-season contract with Ferrari

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc signs new multi-season contract with Ferrari
Updated
Reuters
Charles Leclerc (26) will stay at Ferrari for years to come after the Italian Formula 1 team announced a contract extension on Thursday.

The Monaco-born driver's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the year.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," he said in a statement that did not state the length of the extension.

The deal is likely to take Leclerc into the sport's new engine era that starts in 2026, however, and assures continuity for the sport's oldest and most successful team whose other driver, Spaniard Carlos Sainz, remains unsigned for 2025.

It also means the top teams have drivers signed up for the next few years with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen contracted to the end of 2028 while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are at Mercedes through 2025.

Fourth-placed McLaren have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri signed up until the end of 2025 and 2026 respectively.

"Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now," said Ferrari's French boss Fred Vasseur.

"His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

"We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race."

Vasseur said Ferrari, who last won the drivers' title with now-retired Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and were constructors' champions in 2008, were determined to provide Leclerc with a winning car.

Ferrari were the only team to beat dominant Red Bull in a race last season but finished third overall behind Mercedes.

Leclerc became Ferrari's youngest Grand Prix winner in 2019 and now has five wins to his credit with 30 podiums, 23 pole positions and seven fastest laps.

"To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old," said Leclerc, who grew up watching the red cars compete on his home streets at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the world championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

The 2024 season starts in Bahrain on March 2nd.

