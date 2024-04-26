Nico Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025

Hulkenberg will leave Haas at the end of the season

German driver Nico Hulkenberg (36) will race for Sauber next season and then Audi after signing a multi-year contract, the Swiss-based Formula 1 team said on Friday.

The German is currently with Haas, who announced his departure earlier and have been linked to Ferrari-backed Briton Oliver Bearman.

Sauber will become the Audi factory team in 2026.

"The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it is a unique opportunity," said Hulkenberg.

"To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me."