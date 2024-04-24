Ferrari strikes multi-year partnership with HP for Formula 1 team sponsorship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Ferrari strikes multi-year partnership with HP for Formula 1 team sponsorship
Ferrari strikes multi-year partnership with HP for Formula 1 team sponsorship
Ferrari will start competing as Scuderia Ferrari HP at the Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari will start competing as Scuderia Ferrari HP at the Miami Grand PrixReuters
Ferrari has signed a multi-year partnership with HP, making the world's second-largest PC vendor the new so-called title sponsor of Ferrari's motor racing team, including for Formula 1, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Based on the agreement, for which no financial details were provided, the HP logo will make its debut on Ferrari's Formula 1 cars ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on May 3-5, when the team will start competing as Scuderia Ferrari HP, the companies said in a joint statement.

The partnership debut will be marked by a unique edition Ferrari car livery, specifically designed for the Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari hadn't had a title sponsor, whose name is associated with that of its racing team, since its latest partnership of this kind, with Philip Morris's Mission Winnow, expired at the end of the 2021 season.

As part of the deal, Ferrari will use HP technology and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, collaboration products and services, and printing capabilities.

"The integration of HP's high-performance products and services ... will enable Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other racing teams of the Prancing Horse to turbocharge training precision and optimize strategic decision-making, on and off the track," they said.

Ferrari and HP added they were committed to accelerating sustainable innovation and that they would work together to expand educational initiatives within their teams and communities.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 considering extending scoring down to 12th from 2025
Thailand keen to host Formula 1 race on streets of Bangkok
Formula 1 Focus: Norris flies and Stroll flounders on F1's return to Shanghai
Show more
Motorsport
Wolff and Horner clash anew over Verstappen's Red Bull future
FIA boss Ben Sulayem insists he has 'nothing to hide' following interference allegations
Alpine fined 10,000 euros for pitstop blunder in Chinese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo blasts Lance Stroll after Chinese GP shunt under safety car conditions
Toto Wolff says Red Bull's Max Verstappen could consider joining rivals Mercedes
Max Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix with ease to extend championship lead
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Arsenal demolish Chelsea to go three points clear at top of Premier League
Mark Williams knocked out of the Crucible's first round by Si Jiahui

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings