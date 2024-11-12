Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ex-France striker Ben Yedder gets suspended jail term for sexual assault

Ex-France striker Ben Yedder gets suspended jail term for sexual assault

AFP
Wissam Ben Yedder pictured leaving the courthouse in Nice
Wissam Ben Yedder pictured leaving the courthouse in NiceValery HACHE / AFP
Former France international footballer Wissam Ben Yedder (34) received a suspended two-year jail sentence on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman in September.

Ben Yedder is the former captain of French Ligue 1 side Monaco and is second on the club's list of all-time leading goalscorers. He left Monaco at the end of last season and has been without a club since.

On the evening of September 6th, Ben Yedder met a woman during an inebriated outing and invited her into his car, according to the investigation.

There, the woman told police, he performed a sex act in front of her. The woman immediately filed a complaint with police, who arrested Ben Yedder later that night.

"I don't remember anything, I can't say if I did it. It's because of alcohol that I'm here," Ben Yedder, who entered a rehab programme after the incident, said during the trial. He did not attend the sentencing on Tuesday.

Ben Yedder is also the defendant in another case going to trial in December in which he is charged with psychological violence against his wife. The couple is in the process of divorcing.

Ben Yedder also stands accused by another woman of raping her in the summer of 2023. Police are still investigating that claim.

He has denied both accusations.

Ben Yedder started his professional career in Toulouse before moving to Spanish side Sevilla.

A Spanish court in 2023 found him guilty of tax fraud while he was living in the country, and gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

He arrived at Monaco in 2019 where he scored 118 goals in 201 matches, but his contract was not extended when it expired this year.

He scored three times for the French national team in 19 matches.

Mentions
FootballWissam Ben Yedder
Related Articles
AFCON qualifier between Mozambique and Mali in doubt due to insecurity in Maputo
France defender Upamecano understands low turnout reports for Israel match
Turkish club Ankaragucu defend ex-president after jail sentence for referee assault
Show more
Football
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October
Germany's Jamal Musiala unfazed by recent praise as Bayern star eyes 2026 World Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva says struggling Gor Mahia ‘working hard to make fans smile again’
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings