Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Turkish club Ankaragucu defend ex-president after jail sentence for referee assault

Turkish club Ankaragucu defend ex-president after jail sentence for referee assault

Reuters
Faruk Koca during the attack on Halil Umut Meler
Faruk Koca during the attack on Halil Umut MelerAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Turkish football club Ankaragucu have protested against their former president, Faruk Koca (60) being sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a referee last year, claiming the verdict was influenced by "misleading public perception".

In a statement following the Ankara court's decision on Monday, Ankaragucu Chairman Ismail Mert Firat said it was "impossible to interpret the sentence with good intentions".

He said there was "no disgraceful crime" and accused the court of succumbing to biased public opinion.

Faruk Koca aims a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler
Faruk Koca aims a punch at referee Halil Umut MelerGalaFHD1905 Sports Live via Bestimage / Bestimage / Profimedia

On Monday, Koca was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for "intentionally wounding a public official" after he punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face at the end of a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in December 2023, fracturing his eye socket.

Koca was also given a suspended sentence of under a year for making threats and violating laws related to violence in sport.

Three other defendants involved in the attack received suspended sentences ranging from 15 months to five years. All four are expected to appeal the court's ruling. Koca will not be sent to jail until the higher court rules on the appeal.

Ankaragucu reaffirmed their support for Koca, citing his positive contributions to Turkish soccer during his three-year tenure as president and called him a "legend".

The club criticised the legal decision as disproportionate, saying that after the incident Koca had acted responsibly by resigning from his post and facing legal and social consequences with maturity.

Mentions
FootballAnkaragucuRizesporSuper Lig
Related Articles
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
Solanke says Tottenham are ready for 'immense' Galatasaray atmosphere
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Mourinho steals headlines again after Fenerbahce win cracker
Show more
Football
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October
Ex-France striker Ben Yedder gets suspended jail term for sexual assault
AFCON qualifier between Mozambique and Mali in doubt due to insecurity in Maputo
France defender Upamecano understands low turnout reports for Israel match
Germany's Jamal Musiala unfazed by recent praise as Bayern star eyes 2026 World Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva says struggling Gor Mahia ‘working hard to make fans smile again’
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings