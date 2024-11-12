Turkish club Ankaragucu defend ex-president after jail sentence for referee assault

Turkish football club Ankaragucu have protested against their former president, Faruk Koca (60) being sentenced to more than three years in prison for assaulting a referee last year, claiming the verdict was influenced by "misleading public perception".

In a statement following the Ankara court's decision on Monday, Ankaragucu Chairman Ismail Mert Firat said it was "impossible to interpret the sentence with good intentions".

He said there was "no disgraceful crime" and accused the court of succumbing to biased public opinion.

Faruk Koca aims a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler GalaFHD1905 Sports Live via Bestimage / Bestimage / Profimedia

On Monday, Koca was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for "intentionally wounding a public official" after he punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face at the end of a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in December 2023, fracturing his eye socket.

Koca was also given a suspended sentence of under a year for making threats and violating laws related to violence in sport.

Three other defendants involved in the attack received suspended sentences ranging from 15 months to five years. All four are expected to appeal the court's ruling. Koca will not be sent to jail until the higher court rules on the appeal.

Ankaragucu reaffirmed their support for Koca, citing his positive contributions to Turkish soccer during his three-year tenure as president and called him a "legend".

The club criticised the legal decision as disproportionate, saying that after the incident Koca had acted responsibly by resigning from his post and facing legal and social consequences with maturity.