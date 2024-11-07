Advertisement
Solanke says Tottenham are ready for 'immense' Galatasaray atmosphere

Zack Oaten
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur during a press conference
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur during a press conferenceAlex Morton/Tottenham Hotspur FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke (27) has spoken ahead of the club's clash with Turkish giants Galatasaray on Thursday night which he says the young side are ready for.

Solanke spoke to the media out in Istanbul ahead of the Europa League fight which will see many of Tottenham’s young players battle it out in one of the most intense stadiums in the world. 

He spoke passionately about the Turkish side and admitted that even though the Spurs team will be filled with young talent, they are ready for what awaits them at RAMS Park. 

"Yeah, everyone knows how big a club Galatasaray is and the atmosphere they create in their stadium is immense," Solanke said during a press conference.

"As a footballer, that is something everyone wants to be a part of. 

"In our squad we have a lot of players who have played in big tournaments, big stadiums and big atmospheres. I think we'll be ready for it but it's something we're looking forward to. 

"Galatasaray is a huge club with a lot of history. They have had a lot of top players over the years, they've obviously got some great players now so we know it will be a tough game. In Europe every game is tough and we're looking forward to the challenge. 

"With the young players, it is good for everyone to learn and experience because these are the games everyone wants to play and for the young boys it will be a great experience for them."

