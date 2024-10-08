EXCLUSIVE: Barry Otieno quits as FKF CEO to ‘pursue other opportunities’

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry Otieno (41) has resigned from the position with immediate effect.

In a signed statement obtained exclusively by Flashscore, Otieno - who had served in the capacity for the last five years - thanked the FKF President Nick Mwendwa for his unwavering support and guidance during his time in office.

Otieno, a trained football coach with basic, advanced, child rights protection, intermediate, Dutch touch youth development coaching, Dutch touch coach of coaches, and KNVB youth development course certificates, all progressively acquired between the years 2005 and 2014 under the auspices of MYSA, said he had stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

“I am writing to formally announce my resignation as the General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), effective today, October 8, 2024,” read part of the signed statement seen by Flashscore.

“After five years of serving in this esteemed position, I have decided to step down and pursue other opportunities. My journey with FKF has been both rewarding and transformative. I began as the Communications Manager from 2016 to 2017, then progressed to Head of Communications and Marketing from 2017 to 2019.”

Otieno continued: “It has been an honour to serve as GS/CEO since 2019, working alongside dedicated professionals and passionate football enthusiasts. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the football stakeholders who have supported me throughout my tenure: To the FKF President: Thank you for your unwavering support and guidance. Your vision for Kenyan football has been inspirational, and it has been a privilege to work alongside you in realizing those goals.”

Otieno also had a message to the delegates, he said: “To the FKF Delegates: Your commitment to the growth and development of football in Kenya has been commendable. Thank you for your trust and collaboration in implementing crucial initiatives for the sport.”

To the FKF Staff, Otieno said: “Your dedication, hard work, and passion have been the driving force behind our achievements. It has been an honor to lead such a talented and committed team. To all football stakeholders: Your love for the game and your support for FKF's initiatives have been invaluable.’

“Together, we have made significant strides in advancing Kenyan football. As I prepare to hand over my responsibilities, I am confident that the federation is well-positioned for continued success. I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will be available to assist in any way during this process.”

Otieno concluded: “It has been a privilege to serve Kenyan football, and I will always cherish the memories and experiences gained during my time at FKF. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of football in Kenya. Thank you once again for your support and cooperation throughout my tenure.”

When reached for comment, FKF President Nick Mwendwa refused to give his thoughts by saying: “I had known he was planning to resign, but I have not seen his resignation letter, I can only comment when I see the resignation letter.”

Away from his professional career, Otieno is a trained football coach, who has handled, among others, Komarock Stars, Timber Wolves, Bistro FC, and Kayole Youth between 2002 and 2010. He was the assistant coach of Mathare Youth U19 team in 2014 as well as the coach of MYSA Talent Academy.

He last coached MYSA Kayole Zone from 2015-2016 before joining FKF. At the beginning of 2021, Otieno was in the news for the wrong reasons after being handed a six-month ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from all football activities after allegedly tearing apart PCR test copies and reports for COVID-19 for Kenya's national team Harambee Stars during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against hosts Comoros in Moroni.

The ban came with a financial sanction of $20,000 to the Kenya Football Federation. He was further barred from attending two Harambee Stars matches against Egypt and Togo, and any other CAF-related activities.

Korir appointed FKF acting CEO

In a quick rejoinder, FKF confirmed the resignation of Otieno and announced Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir as the new FKF CEO on an interim basis.

“FKF wishes to announce the resignation of Barry Otieno from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Barry has decided to step down after years of dedicated service to Kenyan football. The Federation expresses its sincere gratitude for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," a statement read.

“Barry will work closely with the FKF team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of leadership, guaranteeing that ongoing projects and key activities continue without interruption during this period of change.”

“In response to this development, FKF has swiftly appointed Patrick Korir as the Interim CEO, effective immediately. Patrick brings a wealth of experience in Kenyan football, having served as a journalist, football coordinator, and, most recently, as the CEO of Nairobi City Stars. His in-depth understanding of the sport, combined with his management expertise, ensures he will quickly integrate into his new role, minimizing any disruption to FKF's operations.”

The statement concluded: “The FKF remains committed to its mission of growing football at all levels and assures stakeholders that all scheduled activities and programs will proceed as planned. We believe that Korir will play a pivotal role in this transition and help steer the Federation toward even greater success."