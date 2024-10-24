EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Man City prodigy celebrates son’s hat-trick, keeps Nigeria future open

Judith, the mother of Manchester City wonderkid Justin Oboavwoduo (18), is over the moon after her son's hat-trick in Wednesday’s UEFA Youth League match against Sparta Prague.

The attacking prodigy was in top form, leading Ben Wilkinson’s team to a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic side at Joie Stadium.

Man-of-the-match Oboavwoduo opened the scoring for City in the ninth minute by connecting with Alfa-Ruprecht’s inviting cross and delivering a clinical finish that left goalkeeper Sebastian Zajac stranded.

He extended the lead in the 37th minute and completed his hat-trick with eight minutes remaining before he was substituted for Mathew Warhurst just a minute later.

Inspired by her son's impressive performance, a visibly delighted mother shared her thoughts and revealed how she motivated Justin before their match against the Prague-based team.

“It feels great actually, awesome it feels great that he is playing well, doing well and be able to score goals for his team; I think it’s great,” Mrs. Oboavwoduo told Flashscore in a no-holds-barred interview.

“Of course, I prayed over him and told him ‘Go and score goals’ because that is what he does. Previously, I think he’s been dipping but now after the break, I feel he is ready now to do some action for his team.”

With this result, Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the competition, building on their 4-0 victory against Slovan Bratislava.

Justin joined Manchester City at the age of eight and progressed through the Citizens’ academy ranks, eventually signing as a scholar in July 2022 to continue his journey in sky blue.

Last season, he played for both City’s U18 and EDS teams and was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. To top off a fantastic season, he made 30 appearances and contributed to 12 goals, including a goal at the Etihad during City’s 4-0 FA Youth Cup final victory over Leeds United.

Blessed with lightning-fast speed and standing at 5'11", the 18-year-old versatile forward is poised for greatness, thanks to his goal-scoring hunger and commanding presence in the opponent's half.

When asked about the future, Judith shares insights into her son’s meteoric rise and expresses her hope to see Justin play for the Manchester City senior squad.

She added: “It’s where God leads him to really – you understand, because we don’t know what the future holds.

“All he needs to do is to keep playing and working hard, obviously scoring goals and assisting for his team. And wherever God wants him to go, that is where he will lead.

“That is always the dream to play for the senior team. He has been with this club since he was five, so if he would make it there, that would be great but like I said, we don’t know where the future would (lead him to), we are open to God’s plan.

“It’s been ups and downs but we have just been grateful to God. It’s a long story but it has been all good – I can’t complain.”

Football clearly runs in the Oboavwoduo family, as Justin’s younger sister, Jane, plays for City and is currently part of England’s U17 Women’s World Cup squad in the Dominican Republic.

Interestingly, she is the youngest player in Natalie Henderson’s squad, at just 14 years and ten months old.

Despite representing England at the U16, U17, and U18 levels, Justin could ignite a bidding war between Nigeria and the Three Lions if he maintains his current trajectory.

He could potentially be the jewel in the crown of Nigeria’s footballing future, but his mother is leaving that decision in God's hands.

She continued: “I have always said we are open to where God leads. I will always bring God (factor) in everything. If it’s England or Nigeria – because we are still Nigerians – it’s fine because we are still following closely how Nigeria is playing in their leagues and everything, so that’s great.

“Right now, my younger daughter - Justin’s younger sister is at the U17 World Cup in England and she is just 14. While the game was going on, I was speaking with her and we have been closely following her. I have been watching all the (Flamingos) games because Nigeria is there.

“Nigeria has qualified (for the next round) and England has qualified, so it’s just awesome. So, wherever it leads, we would go.”

Justin is set to join City’s U21 squad for Saturday’s league match against West Bromwich Albion. He will be looking to continue his goal-scoring momentum from his last outing against West Ham.

Manchester City have won their last five matches in Premier League 2 and currently sit at the top of the table with 15 points.