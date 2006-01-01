Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Experienced lock Petti returns to Argentina squad to face Australia

Experienced lock Petti returns to Argentina squad to face Australia

Argentina's Guido Petti in action
Argentina's Guido Petti in actionReuters/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Argentina have called up experienced lock Guido Petti for the first time since last year’s World Cup as coach Felipe Contepomi named a 34-man squad on Tuesday for their home Rugby Championship matches against Australia.

Also returning to the squad is loose forward Santiago Grondona, who was injured in Argentina's final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup in France.

Petti’s return means 20-year-old Efrain Elias, who won his first cap in the surprise 38-20 win over New Zealand in Wellington two weeks ago, drops out of the squad.

Among the backs, Rodrigo Isgro returns after competing for Argentina’s sevens at the Olympic Games in Paris, while Ignacio Mendy and Justo Piccardo are recalled after being in the squad in July for tests against France and Uruguay.

Mendy scored three tries against Uruguay in a 79-5 win in Montevideo.

Lock Luciano Asevedo moves up from Argentina’s under-20 team and is included in the squad as a development player.

Matias Moroni tore a muscle in his left hip region against the All Blacks in Auckland last Saturday and misses out while backup full-back Martin Bogado is dropped.

Argentina’s shock win over the All Blacks in their opening game of the southern hemisphere championship was followed by a sobering 42-10 loss to the same side in Auckland last weekend.

The Pumas host Australia in La Plata on Aug. 31 and in Santa Fe on Sept. 7.

Contepomi said it would be an enormous challenge against the Wallabies, who lost their opening two matches at home against South Africa.

“Although they did not have the expected start, I know and respect (coach) Joe Schmidt a lot and I know all the potential that the Australian team has," he added.

"The tournament is long, only a third of the way through, and we will try to be more consistent and competitive in the upcoming matches."

Argentina squad:

Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero, Bautista Delguy, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Ignacio Mendy, Matias Orlando, Justo Piccardo

Forwards: Luciano Asevedo, Eduardo Bello, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Bautista Pedemonte, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Lucio Sordoni, Mayco Vivas.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPetti GuidoArgentinaAustralia
Related Articles
South Africa roll past Wallabies in Perth rain for second win
All Blacks exact revenge with big win over Argentina in Auckland
Editors' Picks: Football season gets underway and huge Rugby Championship clash
Show more
Rugby Union
Welsh star Dafydd Jenkins to miss start of new rugby season
All Blacks look to Sam Cane for calm words in clutch moments
Australia make five changes for second Springboks Test in Rugby Championship
Rassie Erasmus insists Springboks changes not disrespectful to Australia
South Africa ring the changes for second Rugby Championship clash with Australia
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Atletico Madrid announce Gallagher
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings