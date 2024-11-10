Fiji fly-half Muntz steals the limelight as Wales slump to record-equalling loss

Caleb Muntz (25) scored 19 points as hard-hitting Fiji extended Wales' losing streak to a record-equalling 10 matches with a historic 24-19 victory in Cardiff on Sunday.

The Fijian Drua fly-half was outstanding throughout as Fiji overcame the 20th-minute red carding of Semi Radradra, replaced after 20 minutes under World Rugby law trials.

It was Fiji's first victory in Cardiff and perfectly avenged last week's record 57-17 defeat by Scotland - their heaviest loss in Europe since 2016 - played outside the international window.

Wales have not won a Test match since the 2023 World Cup pool triumph against Georgia more than a year ago.

Their 10th straight loss matches their losing sequence under Steve Hansen between 2002-03.

Wales made a dream start through Blair Murray, making his debut on the left wing.

The former New Zealand schoolboys representative, whose mother is Welsh, crossed for the opening try in the eighth minute after a deft Ben Thomas assist.

Anscombe converted before Muntz booted a penalty to get Fiji on the board.

Cameron Winnett thought he'd crossed for Wales' second try after taking a sharp pass from Tomos Williams on a cutback.

But French referee Luc Ramos disallowed the score and instead yellow-carded Wales flanker Tommy Reffell for a dangerous neck roll.

Fiji failed to capitalise and No 8 Elia Canakaivata was then sin-binned for bringing down Archie Griffin on the line, leaving Ramos with no choice but to award a penalty try.

Three minutes later, Radradra also saw yellow for making contact with Winnett's head in a reckless tackle. That turned red as it was ruled there was no mitigation.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Fiji responded best, Muntz scything through the line and riding tackles from Winnett and Murray for a fine individual try he also converted.

Fiji thought they'd taken the lead with a penalty try, but referee Ramos backtracked after a Fijian player was shown to be obstructing, leaving it 14-10 at half-time.

Sireli Maqala came on to replace Radradra early in the second half, Muntz immediately adding a penalty to cut the home side's lead.

Muntz raced into Welsh territory and when Nicky Smith strayed offside, the Fijian fly-half kicked his third penalty to take his team into the lead with 30 minutes to play.

The South Sea islanders extended that when Josua Tuisova muscled his way past Ben Thomas for a try, Muntz pushing the conversion wide.

Wales replied through Ellis Bevan, the replacement crossing with his first touch, Sam Costelow missing the extras to leave it a nail-biting 21-19 to Fiji.

With 10 minutes to play Muntz spurned a kick at goal to go deep and for the line-out, but a knock-on at a subsequent ruck let the Welsh off the hook.

But the momentum remained with Fiji. When Maqala pounced on a ball that squirmed out of a ruck, his team were again on the front foot.

There was another Fiji try disallowed for a Muntz forward pass, the fly-half instead handed a chance to go for the posts and he made it 24-19.

Wales now face Australia and world champions South Africa, while Fiji go on to play Ireland in Dublin.