Three issues Ireland must solve ahead of clash with in-form Argentina

Ireland need to "find solutions" quickly after an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in the 23-13 defeat by New Zealand, head coach Andy Farrell said as they prepare to host Argentina next Friday.

The Irish rarely looked like justifying their pre-match favourites' tag as the All Blacks ended their 19-match home winning streak at Lansdowne Road.

The Pumas will be no pushovers either as they arrive having finished third in the Rugby Championship, recording wins over the All Blacks, Australia and world champions South Africa.

AFP Sport picks out three areas where the Irish need to find answers:

Fly-half debate rages on

Former Ireland and British & Irish Lions full-back Hugo MacNeill told AFP the most positive thing for Ireland that could come out of the November Tests would be having an undisputed first-choice fly-half.

After Friday's match the battle to fill the enormous vacuum left by Johnny Sexton - who retired after last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by the All Blacks - remains unresolved.

Neither the starter Jack Crowley nor Ciaran Frawley, who replaced him before the hour mark, were able to take the game by the scruff of the neck as Sexton used to do in his pomp.

Both have had their moments for Ireland, Crowley in the hammering of France in Marseille in the Six Nations and Frawley's last-gasp drop goal secured the Irish a tied two-Test series with South Africa.

However, Friday was a hard lesson for both. Crowley, 24, emerged with his head in front still as Frawley had a nightmare when he came on, dropping balls and making other misjudgements.

Farrell said sending Frawley on was "just to freshen it up, give Frawls a chance."

"Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't," he added.

After Friday's performances, there will be those hoping Farrell bloods the uncapped Sam Prendergast, with great things expected of the 21-year-old.

Farrell says rustiness not to blame

Ireland's error-strewn performance was most out of character, but Farrell refused to put it down to them being rusty having not played a Test since Frawley's match-winning drop goal in Durban in July.

There was nothing rusty about the Irish when they tore France apart 38-17 in Marseille in February - their first Test since they had been left shattered by the All Blacks in the World Cup quarter-final four months previously.

"It's easy to say it but it's probably just an excuse," said Farrell of being rusty.

"We've always prided ourselves getting up to speed and being as good as we possibly can be first game up."

Farrell along with his coaching staff will be looking hard at how his side made 21 handling errors, to the All Blacks' 14, and lost three line-outs.

"We have to find the solutions as soon as we possibly can because we've got a hungry side in Argentina who are playing some really good rugby," said the 49-year-old Englishman.

"So, we need to get back on the horse and start it all over again, don't we?"

Paying the Penalty

Another priority for Farrell will be hammering home the importance of keeping their discipline, which cost them dearly against the All Blacks.

Man of the Match Damian McKenzie punished them relentlessly for it, converting six penalties.

"Our lack of discipline gave them entry and territory and possession and they came back into it in the second half," said captain Caelan Doris.

New Zealand pressure certainly played a role but nevertheless, it frustrated Farrell that several of the 13 penalties were avoidable.

"It's not right to be desperate, chasing your tail, when you've made an error," said Farrell.

"Whether it be a penalty or a dropped ball, and compound that error with another error and points come off the back of that.

"We did that a number of times."

Farrell said his experienced team needed to shape up and be cooler in the heat of battle.

"We need to fix up our mentality as far as that's concerned, getting back to neutral and getting the ball back in the way that we want it."