Impressive Argentina cruise to huge win over disappointing Italy in Udine

Argentina continued their impressive record against Italy with a 50-18 win in their opening autumn international Test on Saturday, their ninth consecutive victory over the hosts who were let down by poor passing and handling errors.

Italy came into the match on the back of their best-ever Six Nations campaign, while Argentina did likewise in the Rugby Championship, recording wins over all three opponents, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, for the first time.

A close game was expected but Italy never looked like maintaining their good run of form and Argentina, despite missing several regulars with Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer and Santiago Chocobares all missing, ran out easy winners.

The Italians were not helped by the loss of full-back Ange Capuozzo to injury early on and Argentina were 17-0 up before the half-hour. Italy did, however, cut the lead to four points with a penalty try and a penalty on either side of the break.

The comeback never materialised though and Argentina ran in another five tries in the second half with Italy too easily losing possession and allowing the opposition in time and again.

Fly-half Tomas Albornoz scored 20 of Argentina's points, including a try when he raced away after his side again capitalised on a loose ball, and Italy's Giacomo Nicotera scored what would only be a consolation try.

Argentina crushed Italy Flashscore

Capuozzo went off after six minutes, with Argentina already ahead from an early penalty before scoring an easy try after 11 minutes.

Juan Cruz Mallia pounced on a loose ball as Italy's passing broke down and the fullback raced down the right wing, skipping past the chasing Louis Lynagh to score, with Tomas Albornoz converting.

Franco Molina made a great catch to set up another Argentina attack and when Paolo Garbisi failed to gather a loose ball Gonzalo Bertranou went over in the corner.

A penalty try awarded by English referee Matthew Carley and the resulting yellow card for Juan Martin Gonzalez for illegally collapsing the Italian maul gave Italy a glimmer of hope, but a penalty from Tommaso Allan, who replaced Capuozzo, was all they managed with the extra man.

Carley later showed his sense of humour when he went to ground after getting too close to the action, jokingly signalling for the TMO before saying only his pride had been hurt.

At 17-13 the home fans could have been forgiven for thinking Italy were about to come good but in the 49th minute Argentina's Joel Sclavi broke from a maul to go over and eight minutes later they were in again.

Italy lost possession under the Argentine posts and when Lynagh failed to gather the clearance kick upfield, Albornoz's speed took him over for the try which he duly converted.

Santiago Cordero added another try, which Albornoz failed to convert, and with 11 minutes remaining Nicotera finally got some points on the board for Italy with a try but when Allan missed the conversion it left his side 36-18 down.

Matias Alemmano's try with seven minutes to go ended any Italian hopes and with the hosts down to 14 after Lorenzo Cannone's yellow card, there was time for one more Argentine try with Bautista Delguy finishing off a well-worked move.

Italy will now face Georgia in Genoa next Sunday while Argentina travel to Dublin to take on Ireland on Saturday.