Filip Maciejuk suspended for causing mass Tour of Flanders crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Filip Maciejuk suspended for causing mass Tour of Flanders crash
Filip Maciejuk suspended for causing mass Tour of Flanders crash
Maciejuk can return after a month
Maciejuk can return after a month
Reuters
Polish rider Filip Maciejuk (23) of Bahrain Victorious has been suspended for one month for contributing to a crash during the Tour of Flanders in April, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday.

The Pole rode up the side of the peloton on a footpath before losing control and swerving into other riders, causing a domino effect and numerous riders going down.

"The Disciplinary Commission found the rider to have acted in breach of ... regulations for having caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the race course and through a puddle on the roadside," UCI said.

The rider will serve a 30-day period of suspension, starting on July 25, the world governing body added.

"The UCI is committed to continuing its work to make road cycling a safer sport for riders and reiterates that dangerous behaviour has no place in modern cycling," UCI said.

"It is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the race course and ... any breach of the rules ... which causes immediate risk to others shall be subject to disciplinary action."

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar won the race to add another monument title to his collection following his successes on the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 and the Giro di Lombardia in 2021 and 2022.

Mentions
Road cyclingMaciejuk Filip
Related Articles
Tour fever sweeps Copenhagen as Danes wait to hail double champion Vingegaard
Updated
UCI provisionally suspends Miguel Angel Lopez for potential anti-doping violation
Lorena Wiebes sprints to women's Tour de France third stage victory
Show more
Road cycling
Liane Lippert pips Lotte Kopecky for women's Tour de France second stage win
Ice beats fire again as Vingegaard betters Pogacar to win Tour for second year running
Pogacar puts disappointing Tour down to his own struggles rather than strength of rivals
Jonas Vingegaard retains Tour de France title as Jordi Meeus wins final stage
Champion-in-waiting Vingegaard leads Tour de France back to Paris for final stage
Pogacar wins 20th stage of Tour de France but Vingegaard poised to claim title
Outpouring of love and tears ahead of Thibaut Pinot's last ever Tour de France stage
Tension rises between Vingegaard's team and French outfit over alleged beer consumption
Emotional Mohoric honours Mader's memory with stage 19 win at Tour de France
Eddy Merckx says Jonas Vingegaard is stronger than Tadej Pogacar on Grand Tours
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe talking to Al-Hilal, City & Bayern fight over Walker
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |