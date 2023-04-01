Lorena Wiebes sprints to women's Tour de France third stage victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Femmes Tours
  4. Lorena Wiebes sprints to women's Tour de France third stage victory
Lorena Wiebes sprints to women's Tour de France third stage victory
SD Worx's Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes (R) won stage three with Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky holding the yellow jersey
SD Worx's Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes (R) won stage three with Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky holding the yellow jersey
AFP
Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes (24) sprinted to victory in Tuesday's third stage of the women's Tour de France with Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky (27) holding onto the leader's yellow jersey.

SD Worx's Wiebes crossed the line in Dordogne ahead of compatriot Marianne Vos and Kopecky for her tenth win of the season.

Wiebes took advantage of the work of her teammates as the peloton caught Julie Van de Velde on the wire, after the Belgian broke clear with 58km to go before being reeled in 250 metres from the line.

The Flemish climber was the main protagonist of the stage. After her attack on the Cote des Andrieux, she widened the gap of two minutes 30 seconds 30km from Montignac.

A lead that forced the peloton to react in the final straight, at the initiative of the DSM team of Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool and Frenchwoman Juliette Labous, a podium hopeful after her recent second place at the women's Giro d'Italia.

But Kool, finally seventh, could do nothing against the power of Wiebes, expertly led to 50 metres by Kopecky.

"I really was perfectly set up by Lotte: it's an honour to have the yellow jersey as a pilot fish (domestique)" said Wiebes.

After Kopecky's victory on Sunday in Clermont-Ferrand, this is a second success for SD Worx, whose team leader Demi Vollering shares the status of race favourite with compatriot and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

The two women crossed the line at the same time within the peloton.

On Wednesday, the riders will tackle the longest stage this year over 177km between Cahors and Rodez which includes five climbs on the final 40km.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France Femmes ToursWiebes LorenaKopecky LotteKool CharlotteVan De Velde JulieVos MarianneLabous Juliettevan Vleuten AnnemiekVollering Demi
Related Articles
Liane Lippert pips Lotte Kopecky for women's Tour de France second stage win
Rotterdam to host 2024 Tour de France Femmes depart
Annemiek van Vleuten wins fourth Giro d'Italia Donne title
Show more
Road cycling
UCI provisionally suspends Miguel Angel Lopez for potential anti-doping violation
Ice beats fire again as Vingegaard betters Pogacar to win Tour for second year running
Pogacar puts disappointing Tour down to his own struggles rather than strength of rivals
Jonas Vingegaard retains Tour de France title as Jordi Meeus wins final stage
Champion-in-waiting Vingegaard leads Tour de France back to Paris for final stage
Pogacar wins 20th stage of Tour de France but Vingegaard poised to claim title
Outpouring of love and tears ahead of Thibaut Pinot's last ever Tour de France stage
Tension rises between Vingegaard's team and French outfit over alleged beer consumption
Emotional Mohoric honours Mader's memory with stage 19 win at Tour de France
Eddy Merckx says Jonas Vingegaard is stronger than Tadej Pogacar on Grand Tours
Most Read
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Inter step up keeper search
Switzerland and Norway play out dull goalless draw to leave Group A wide open
OPINION: Vini, Kane and Mbappe? A waiting game for Real Madrid could pay off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |