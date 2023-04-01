Liane Lippert pips Lotte Kopecky for women's Tour de France second stage win

Liane Lippert riding in the women's Tour de France
Profimedia
Germany's Liane Lippert (25) sprinted to victory in the second stage of the women's Tour de France on Monday just ahead of Belgian Lotte Kopecky (27) who held on to the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Movistar's Lippert profited from many of her rivals falling on the wet slippery roads of the Cantal region including Dutchwoman Eva van Agt who hurt her arm after crashing against a security barrier while leading.

Lippert pipped Kopecky on the line with Italy's Silvia Persico crossing in third.

Dutch riders Yara Kastelijn, Anouska Koster and Van Agt, made a break with 40km to go but were caught in the final bends of a chaotic finale.

Other competitors fell but were not hurt including defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the Dutch race favourite tumbling on the Plaines climb, the main difficulty of the day 46km before the line.

Tuesday's 147.2km third stage should suit the sprinters between Collonges-la-Rouge and Montignac-Lascaut in Dordogne.

