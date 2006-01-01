Primoz Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win on stage six

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Criterium du Dauphine Tours
  4. Primoz Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win on stage six

Primoz Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win on stage six

Primoz Roglic took his second win of the season on a mountain-top finish
Primoz Roglic took his second win of the season on a mountain-top finishAFP
Bora's Primoz Roglic (34) won stage six of the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday after dropping overnight leader Remco Evenepoel on the tough Alpine final climb.

With his trademark late kick, the Slovenian unexpectedly eased away from Italian climber Giulio Ciccone and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov to also clinch the win and its bonus seconds.

A day after a mass fall in which both Evenepoel, 24, and veteran Roglic were both caught up the elder man proved he was relatively unaffected on the 174km run from Hauterives to Le Collet d'Allevard in southeastern France.

Under overcast skies with temperatures of 23 Celsius, the final climb was 11km at an 8.1 per cent gradient, which proved too much for the Belgian, who sat on the wet tarmac Thursday clutching his shoulder.

Roglic is the new leader with two mountain stages to go with Evenepoel at 19 seconds and American Visma rider Matteo Jorgensen third at 58 seconds.

Three weeks before the Tour de France starts this was a promising test for Roglic and Evenepoel who are billed as rivals to champion Jonas Vingegaard and Giro winner Tadej Pogacar.

Around 14 riders pulled out either last night or this morning following the mass fall with two also suffering respiratory problems, one confirmed as Covid.

Mentions
Road cyclingCriterium du Dauphine ToursRoglic PrimozEvenepoel RemcoCiccone GiulioVlasov AleksandrPogacar TadejVingegaard Jonas
Related Articles
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar emphatically wins Giro d'Italia at first attempt
Tadej Pogacar aims to halt Mathieu van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx's 1975 record
Giant crash ends day's racing at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine
Show more
Road cycling
Remco Evenepoel takes Criterium du Dauphine lead with time-trial triumph
Wessel Mouris dominates final stage of Peace Race as Breiuc Rolland claims overall win
Bireuc Rolland wins queen stage of the Peace Race to become overall leader
Frenchman Paul Magnier wins second stage of the Peace Race
Danish talent Nortoft dominates opening stage of Peace Race in Czech Republic
Unstoppable Pogacar poised to win Giro after solo run to sixth stage victory
Andrea Vendrame seals Giro d'Italia stage 19 victory with solo ride
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings