Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rules out Soudal-Quick Step exit

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rules out Soudal-Quick Step exit

Evenepoel retained his time trial world title last week
Evenepoel retained his time trial world title last weekREUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (24) has said he has no plans to leave Soudal-Quick Step amid speculation of a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Belgium's Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, is under contract with Belgian team Soudal-Quick Step until the end of 2026.

"I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear," 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner Evenepoel told reporters on Friday. "No transfers."

"There has been speculation as always and I think some information was more than I knew myself, which was pretty funny to hear, but nothing changes," he added in an interview with Cycling News.

"I'll stay with my (Soudal-QuickStep) teammates. We'll work and fight for the biggest goal, that is to one day win the Tour de France."

Evenepoel retained his world road time trial title at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday.

Mentions
Road cyclingRemco Evenepoel
Related Articles
UCI confirms Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer died following crash at World Championships
Updated
Swiss junior cyclist in 'critical condition' after crash at worlds
Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown claim golden doubles in world road time trials
Show more
Road cycling
Wout van Aert commits to racing for team Visma until the end of his career
Tour champion Tadej Pogacar high on confidence ahead of World Championships
Pogacar wins Grand Prix of Montreal with solo attack after skipping Olympics
Astana rider Dostiyev suspended by UCI and sacked by team after doping
Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta title after retaining overall lead
Williams becomes first homegrown Tour of Britain champion in eight years
Most Read
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Marseille's Ligue 1 title hopes 'not serious' despite dream start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings