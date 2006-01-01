Belgium's Remco Evenepoel rules out Soudal-Quick Step exit

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (24) has said he has no plans to leave Soudal-Quick Step amid speculation of a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Belgium's Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, is under contract with Belgian team Soudal-Quick Step until the end of 2026.

"I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear," 2022 Vuelta a Espana winner Evenepoel told reporters on Friday. "No transfers."

"There has been speculation as always and I think some information was more than I knew myself, which was pretty funny to hear, but nothing changes," he added in an interview with Cycling News.

"I'll stay with my (Soudal-QuickStep) teammates. We'll work and fight for the biggest goal, that is to one day win the Tour de France."

Evenepoel retained his world road time trial title at the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday.