Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. World Championships Women Races
  4. Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown claim golden doubles in world road time trials

Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown claim golden doubles in world road time trials

Evenepoel celebrates with his gold
Evenepoel celebrates with his goldStefan Wermuth / Reuters
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel (24) edged out Italian Filippo Ganna (28) to retain his world road time trial title and conclude a golden summer after Australia's Grace Brown (32) also backed up her Olympic title to win the women's event on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Evenepoel, who won the time trial and road race at this year's Paris Olympics, roared around the 46km course on his stunning golden bike, winning by six seconds.

Former world champion Ganna clawed back some time but Evenepoel had enough in reserve and raised his arms in triumph as he added yet another victory to his resume.

Italy's Edoardo Affini was third, the only other rider within a minute of Evenepoel whose biggest concern was when his chain fell off moments before he started.

"I felt pretty good at the start and then had a bit of a difficult moment on the climb," he said. "It was maybe the most difficult time trial of my life. But in the end we won."

Brown is set to retire after next week's road race but made sure she will leave te sport as a world champion with a stunning performance to claim a rare double.

The 32-year-old became the first rider in history in men and women's racing to take the Olympic and world title in the same year, a feat matched by the mighty Evenepoel shortly afterwards.

Brown was behind Dutch rider Demi Vollering at the second checkpoint on the 29.9km route but staged a remarkable turnaround to claim the title by 17 seconds.

"Honestly it feels like I'm in a dream these last couple of months," she said. "These big goals that seem ambitious but I've been able to get out on the road and realise those dreams so it's been cool.

"I'm still finishing up at the end of this season and I just feel really, really lucky to have the end of my career like this. It's special."

Mentions
Road cyclingRemco EvenepoelGrace BrownFilippo GannaEdoardo AffiniDemi VolleringWorld Championships Women RacesWorld Championships Races
Related Articles
Poland's Niewiadoma fights off Vollering to win first Tour de France Femmes title
Ghekiere goes it alone to win Tour de France Femmes stage seven
Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes
Show more
Road cycling
Wout van Aert commits to racing for team Visma until the end of his career
Tour champion Tadej Pogacar high on confidence ahead of World Championships
Pogacar wins Grand Prix of Montreal with solo attack after skipping Olympics
Astana rider Dostiyev suspended by UCI and sacked by team after doping
Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta title after retaining overall lead
Williams becomes first homegrown Tour of Britain champion in eight years
Roglic poised to win fourth Vuelta as Dunbar wins mountainous stage 20
Paul Magnier seals hat-trick of Tour of Britain stage wins
Roglic claims red jersey after ascent to Vuelta stage 19 victory
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings