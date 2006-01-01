Advertisement
  Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals he has terminal cancer

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals he has terminal cancer

Sir Chris Hoy performs the Coup de Baton ceremony prior to the men's sprint finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Sir Chris Hoy performs the Coup de Baton ceremony prior to the men's sprint finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024TIM DE WAELE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy (48) revealed on Saturday that he has terminal cancer and has been told by doctors he has "two to four years" to live.

The former track racer announced in February that he had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing chemotherapy but insisted the treatment was "going really well".

However, he has now told The Sunday Times that he knew at the time his illness was terminal.

When asking doctors how long he had left, he says he was told: "Two to four years".

"We were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process," Hoy told The Sunday Times.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn't been physical. For me, it has been in my head."

Hoy explained he had initially shrugged off pain in his shoulder as an injury caused by exertions in the gym.

However, when he was referred for a scan, he was told by a doctor: "I'm really sorry. There's a tumour in your shoulder."

Another scan revealed primary cancer in his prostate which metastasised to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs.

"And just like that," added Hoy. "I learn how I will die."

In a double blow, Hoy also revealed that his wife Sarra has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"It's the closest I've come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What's going on here? It didn't seem real. It was such a huge blow, when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse.

"You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up track cycling as a teenager and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Four years later, he became an Olympic champion by winning the one-kilometre time trial in Athens.

He increased his Olympic medal haul with three more golds at the 2008 Games in Beijing and another two at London 2012.

Hoy also won 11 world titles before retiring from competitive cycling in 2013.

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature," Hoy, a father of two, added in his interview with The Sunday Times.

"A lot of deaths are sudden, leaving no chance to say goodbyes or make peace with everything. But I've been given enough time."

Mentions
Track cyclingRoad cycling
