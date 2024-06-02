Wessel Mouris dominates final stage of Peace Race as Breiuc Rolland claims overall win

Dutch rider Wessel Mouris (21) celebrated one of the biggest successes of his career on Sunday in Jesenik after a breakaway lasting more than half of the final stage of the U23 Peace Race. Frenchman Breiuc Rolland (20) was the overall winner of the Nations Cup race. The member of the Groupama FDJ continental team donned the yellow jersey after Saturday's stage.

The final stage of the U23 Peace Race from Šumperk to Jeseník was one hundred and twenty-six kilometres long and the cyclists had to overcome 2223 vertical metres. Frenchman Breiuc Rolland started in the yellow jersey of the race leader. His compatriot Paul Magnier rode in the green jersey of the leading man in the points competition.

Belgian Aaron Dockx also rode in the white for the best under-21 rider.

The riders had to climb the second category climb Nad Dlouhou vsí, which was 6.1 kilometres long, and then the climbing premium Rejvice, which was 100 kilometres long. Sprinters fought for points in Heřmanovice.

Right after the start, Dutch rider Wouter Toussaint went on the attack and was caught by Alexandre Kess (Luxembourg), Iker Mintegi (Spain), Alessandro Borgo (Italy) and Moritz Czasa (Germany). The peloton, however, gradually caught all the riders.

The peloton set off from Šumperk to Jeseník on Sunday. Závod míru

Nevertheless, the efforts to create a strong breakaway did not stop. The quartet of Enekoitz Azparren (Spain), Nicoló Arrighetti (Italy), Wessel Mouris (Netherlands) and Jaka Marolt (Slovenia) gradually built up a lead. Fifty-eight kilometres after the start, the riders had three minutes to spare.

With twenty-five kilometres to go in Jeseníky, the main field began to accelerate substantially. As the kilometres ticked by, the lead of the escapees rapidly diminished. Under pressure, the leading quartet broke up on the climb to Rejvíz.

Wessel Mouris of the Netherlands continued alone at the top with fourteen kilometres to go, followed by Jaka Marolt of Slovenia with five seconds to spare. Another ten seconds behind was Nicoló Arrighetti of Italy and another ten seconds behind was Enekoitz Azparren of Spain. The peloton was one minute and twenty seconds behind at that moment.

The Dutch rider then managed to keep his lead over the accelerating peloton with all his strength and celebrated one of the greatest successes of his career in Jesenik.

The Peace Race for cyclists under 23 is now a thing of the past for 2024. Závod míru

Brieuc Rolland from France became the overall winner of the U23 Peace Race. The green jersey was defended by his compatriot Paul Magnier, the champion of the summit finish was Tim Rex of Belgium, and his compatriot Aaron Dockx won the white jersey for the best cyclist under 21.