Remco Evenepoel takes Criterium du Dauphine lead with time-trial triumph

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Criterium du Dauphine Tours
  4. Remco Evenepoel takes Criterium du Dauphine lead with time-trial triumph

Remco Evenepoel takes Criterium du Dauphine lead with time-trial triumph

Evenepoel celebrates his win
Evenepoel celebrates his winAFP
World champion Remco Evenepoel (24) offered a glimpse of his potential Tour de France form by taking the overall lead at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday with a pulsating time-trial win.

Two months after breaking a shoulder Belgian Evenepoel won the 34km individual effort in the eight-day Criterium by 17 seconds from Briton Josh Tarling and 39 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic.

The trio should also be medal hopes at the Paris Olympics time-trial.

Roglic and Evenepoel however are seen as rivals to Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar at the upcoming Tour de France, where two tough time-trials, one on gravel and the other a final day slog across the Monaco to Nice corniche, stand in the way of any winner.

Evenepoel said he was both relieved and proud to find his form.

"It's been quite a long way. Three weeks of almost no bike and then only four weeks of training, so to be at this level already is a good sign towards the Tour," said the Soudal Quick Step leader, who was decked out in his time-trial world champion rainbow jersey.

"Now we go day by day and we will see what we can achieve in this race," he added.

With a blockbuster weekend of climbing in the Alps ahead Evenepoel leads Roglic by 33 seconds in the overall standings with Paris-Nice champion Matteo Jorgenson of Visma in third at one minute and seven seconds.

Other potential winners Spaniards Juan Ayuso of UAE at 1min 27sec and Carlos Rodriguez of Ineis at 1min 41 lurk slightly lower down the standings awaiting the mountain challenges.

Mentions
Road cyclingEvenepoel RemcoRoglic PrimozTarling JoshuaCriterium du Dauphine Tours
Related Articles
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar emphatically wins Giro d'Italia at first attempt
Tadej Pogacar aims to halt Mathieu van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx's 1975 record
Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard undergoes successful surgery on collarbone
Show more
Road cycling
Wessel Mouris dominates final stage of Peace Race as Breiuc Rolland claims overall win
Bireuc Rolland wins queen stage of the Peace Race to become overall leader
Frenchman Paul Magnier wins second stage of the Peace Race
Danish talent Nortoft dominates opening stage of Peace Race in Czech Republic
Unstoppable Pogacar poised to win Giro after solo run to sixth stage victory
Andrea Vendrame seals Giro d'Italia stage 19 victory with solo ride
Holder Jonas Vingegaard needs to be 100% recovered for Tour, says team boss
Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead
Most Read
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings