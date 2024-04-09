Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard undergoes successful surgery on collarbone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Itzulia Basque Country Tours
  4. Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard undergoes successful surgery on collarbone
Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard undergoes successful surgery on collarbone
Jonas Vingegaard crashed heavily in the Tour of the Basque Country
Jonas Vingegaard crashed heavily in the Tour of the Basque Country
AFP
Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard (27) underwent a successful operation on his collarbone after a fall in the Tour of the Basque Country, Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Tuesday, without giving details of his recovery time.

"Jonas (Vingegaard) has had a successful operation on his collarbone. He will spend the next few weeks recovering. It is not yet certain how long the recovery will take," the team's social media accounts read.

Vingegaard crashed on Thursday during the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, along with more than a dozen other riders, around 30 kilometres from the finish line, and was placed in a lateral safety position by the emergency services, before being taken off on a stretcher with breathing assistance and a neck brace.

As well as fractures to his collarbone and ribs, the winner of the last two Tour de France races suffered a pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax.

Visma-Lease a Bike says that Vingegaard "is doing well" and thanks him for the messages he has received.

The crash occurred on a descent and involved more than a dozen riders, with the organisation neutralising the stage, with many ambulances on site to assist the cyclists.

Primoz Roglic (BORA-hansgrohe), who was leading the race, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) were also involved in the crash.

Mentions
Road cyclingVingegaard JonasEvenepoel RemcoRoglic PrimozVine JayBora-HansgroheSoudal Quick-StepUAE Team EmiratesItzulia Basque Country Tours
Related Articles
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone in major crash at Itzulia Basque Country
Mathieu Van der Poel believes riders are the biggest danger in cycling
Evenepoel and Roglic to get a taste of Tour de France at Paris-Nice
Show more
Road cycling
Mathieu van der Poel wins Paris Roubaix with stunning 60km solo attack
World champion Lotte Kopecky sprints to Paris-Roubaix Femmes title
Jonas Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash
Tom Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country
Mathieu van der Poel wins 'favourite classic' for third time to make history
Mathieu van der Poel hammers rivals to win Flanders triple crown
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
New Cameroon coach Marc Brys signs contract but federation skips ceremony
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings