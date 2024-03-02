Evenepoel and Roglic to get a taste of Tour de France at Paris-Nice

Evenepoel arrives at a training event
Evenepoel arrives at a training event
AFP
Cycling fans can enjoy a tantalising peek at how the Tour de France may culminate in July when the Paris-Nice stage race sets off on Sunday towards a finale on the Promenade des Anglais on the Mediterranean seafront.

Due to the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris in July, the conclusion of the Tour de France has been switched away from its traditional Champs Elysees finish line in the French capital.

Instead it will conclude with what should be a thrilling individual time-trial along the winding corniche from Monaco to the Riviera city Nice, where Paris-Nice also concludes on March 10.

Neither Jonas Vingegaard nor Tadej Pogacar, winners of the last four Tour de France races, will be present at Paris-Nice.

But the other members of the so-called 'Fab Four' fighting for the 2024 Tour title - Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Slovenian veteran Primoz Roglic - will be at the start line.

Belgian maverick Evenepoel has not only never raced a Tour de France, he has never even taken part in a stage race in the country.

"It's a big race for us," Evenepoel's sports director Klaas Lodewyck said this week. "We're aiming high."

At 34, Roglic is cursed to be forever remembered for surrendering a 90-second Tour de France lead in a gut-wrenching last-gasp meltdown on the Planche des Belle Filles climb back in 2020.

Paris-Nice is the first significant stage race of the season and packs all the difficulties of a Grand Tour into eight stages.

Embarking from the Paris region, the race is affectionately known as the 'Race to the Sun'.

The forecast predicts a windy stage in the plains south of Paris where the bigger, more powerful cyclists can prosper.

Downhill dash

There's a time trial for those who can maintain high performance over 30km, a medium mountain climb for the slender climbers, at least two finishes for the sprinters, and a chance for daredevils to shine in a thrilling finale out of the mountainous back country to the seafront at Nice.

Sunday's opening run is largely flat but two late climbs may close the door for the outright fast men such as Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands and Ireland's Sam Bennett.

The first two stages will depend on the winds but are likely to offer at least one mass bunch sprint as will stage five.

Stage four takes the peloton over seven climbs through the picture-postcard Beaujolais vineyards.

Roglic and Evenepoel will likely come top two in the team time trial where teams set off together but will be timed individually.

The idea is that teams will deliver Evenepoel and Roglic before splintering as they send their leading contenders up the road near the finish.

The final weekend is likely to be where the race is decided with Saturday featuring a 7km climb at 7.2 percent incline toward a summit finish that favours Roglic.

Sunday's final short but tough 108km rush towards old Nice favours Evenepoel and finishes with a white knuckle 16km downhill dash to the Promenade des Anglais.

Route

Sunday 3 March 1: Les Mureaux-Les Mureaux, 157.7 km

Monday 4 March, Stage 2: Thoiry-Montargis, 177.6 km

Tuesday 5 March, Stage 3: Auxerre-Auxerre (team time trial), 26.9 km

Wednesday 6 March, Stage 4: Chalon-sur-Saône-Mont Brouilly, 183 km

Thursday 7 March, Stage 5: Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut- Sisteron, 193.5 km

Friday 8 March, Stage 6: Sisteron-La-Colle-sur-Loup, 198.2 km

Saturday 9 March, Stage 7: Nice-Auron, 173 km

Sunday 10 March, Stage 8: Nice-Nice, 109.3 km

Mentions
Road cyclingEvenepoel RemcoRoglic PrimozPogacar TadejVingegaard Jonas
Road cycling
Peter Sagan undergoes heart procedure in Italy after scare in mountain bike race
No VAR needed as Johannessen celebrates too early in Classic and Martinez wins
Ex-Giro winner Nairo Quintana's European return delayed by Covid
Cycling team boss wants substitutes 'like football' to improve Tours
Czech Tour: Top teams lined up to start once again this summer
Flashscore's Best of 2024: Euros and Copa América headline tour de force year
