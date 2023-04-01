Remco Evenepoel to make his Tour de France debut in 2024

Remco Evenepoel to make his Tour de France debut in 2024
Evenepoel will be one to watch at the tour
Evenepoel will be one to watch at the tour
Reuters
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel (23) will make his debut at the Tour de France this year, his Soudal-Quick Step team said.

Evenepoel, who won the 2022 Vuelta a Espana, claimed the road time trial title at the World Championships last year.

The 23-year-old was also forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia while wearing the overall leader's jersey due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"All that happened in 2023 is in the past now and all my focus is on this year," Evenepoel said on Tuesday.

"I will race a lot in France in the coming weeks and I'm hoping for some more good results and a nice debut in Le Tour."

Evenepoel will begin his campaign at the Figueira Champions Classic in Portugal in February.

