Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Thompson-Herah will be defending her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games
Thompson-Herah will be defending her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games
Reuters
Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (31) has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.

Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season.

The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.

Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah's agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a "breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package" sought by Osbourne.

Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games.

Mentions
AthleticsThompson-Herah ElaineFraser-Pryce Shelly-AnnOlympic Games
Related Articles
Jamaica sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah splits with coach ahead of Olympics
Paris 2024 calls for vigilance amid disinformation campaign
French financial prosecutors raid Paris 2024 Olympics HQ and event management firms
Show more
Athletics
Jamaican Christopher Taylor banned for 30 months for doping rule violation
Olympic champion Valarie Allman hungry for Paris after world discus disappointment
Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru receives 10-year doping ban
India wants to host summer Games in 2036, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
World Athletics president Coe says IOC made 'only decision left' in banning Russia
IOC board approves five new sports, including cricket and baseball, for 2028 Olympic Games
Most Read
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings