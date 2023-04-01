Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer

Thompson-Herah will be defending her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games

Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (31) has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.

Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season.

The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.

Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah's agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a "breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package" sought by Osbourne.

Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games.