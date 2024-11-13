Advertisement
  Flanker Pablo Matera among Argentina's three changes for Ireland Test

Reuters
Matera has 107 caps for Argentina
Matera has 107 caps for ArgentinaAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Veteran flanker Pablo Matera (31) returns from suspension to take his place in the Argentina line-up in one of three changes for Friday's Test against Ireland in Dublin, coach Felipe Contepomi (47) announced on Wednesday.

Matera was banned for one game after collecting a red card in the Rugby Championship against South Africa in September and sat out last weekend's 50-18 win over Italy in Udine in the first of Argentina's three November internationals.

The return of the flanker, who has 107 caps, means a shuffle in the loose forward trio with Juan Martin Gonzalez switching from the blind side to openside in place of Santiago Grondona.

Guido Petti comes in for Franco Molina in the second row. Molina drops to the bench which means Matias Alemanno drops out of the matchday 23.

Matias Moroni replaces Matias Orlando at centre.

Contepomi told a press conference the changes were as a result of competition in training this week. "We always try to field what we think is the best 23 to represent us in each game," he said.

Santiago Carreras, who also missed out against Italy as he had a calf injury, has been included among the substitutes, along with the uncapped 22-year-old centre Justo Piccardo.

The 40-year-old prop Francisco Gomez Kodela, who was recalled to the touring party for this month's Tests, retains his place among the replacements.

Argentina take on an Ireland side beaten last Friday by the All Blacks in their first home defeat since the 2021 Six Nations.

"What happened in Ireland's last game will have no bearing on what will happen this Friday. Ireland haven't become a bad side from one game to another," Contepomi said, adding playing the Irish was a "great opportunity" for his side.

"We have a lot to improve but we are on the way up," he told reporters.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Matias Moroni, 11-Bautista Delguy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Ignacio Calles, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Santiago Grondona, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Santiago Carreras, 23-Justo Piccardo.

Follow Ireland vs Argentina with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionArgentinaIrelandPablo Matera
