Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid held by Vallecano, AC Milan stun Inter

From fierce rivalries to top-of-the-table clashes, weekends of football don't get much bigger than this one! As always, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

Sunday, September 22nd

22:59 CET - Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano, with Conor Gallagher scoring his second goal in his last two LaLiga games to claim a point.

22:41 CET - AC Milan have claimed a remarkable win at Inter Milan, beating their fierce rivals 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Matteo Gabbia.

Meanwhile, 10-man Marseille have produced a stunning late show against Lyon, scoring a 95th-minute goal just two minutes after Lyon scored an equaliser to win 3-2.

21:24 CET - RB Leipzig were held to a 0-0 draw away at St. Pauli, a result which sees them continue their unbeaten start to the season with two wins and two draws.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

20:29 CET- Hansi Flick's free-scoring Barcelona side have rebounded well from their midweek loss to Monaco, thumping Villarreal 5-1, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both bagging a brace.

Match stats Statsperform

20:08 CET - Roma have recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Udinese, with second-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Tommaso Baldanzi giving new manager Ivan Juric a dream start.

Next up in Serie A is the big one, as Inter Milan host AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. The lineups for that one can be seen below.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:38 CET - Man City have rescued a dramatic point in the 98th minute through John Stones!

The Englishman was in the right place at the right time to power home a loose ball from close range - a sickener for the 10-man visitors after a heroic second-half defensive display.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:25 CET - Stuttgart have produced a stunning performance in the Bundesliga this afternooon, sweeping aside Borussia Dortmund with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

19:08 CET - Just 20 minutes to play at the Etihad Stadium and the Arsenal rearguard continues to hold firm. Here comes Phil Foden for the hosts...

18:53 CET - Roma hold a slender advantage at half-time in their Serie A match against Udinese, with new signing Artem Dovbyk scoring the goal.

Meanwhile, in France, Montpellier and Brest have secured hard-fought victories against Auxerre and Toulouse respectively.

18:28 CET - And breathe. Arsenal lead Manchester City at half-time thanks to a trademark header from Gabriel. However, there was a late twist in the first half for the Gunners, with Leandro Trossard picking up a second yellow card for booting the ball away.

Can the hosts capitalise on their numerical advantage in the second half? It promises to be a thriller, so stay tuned to find out!

18:10 CET - Over in Spain, Barcelona travel to Villarreal looking to extend their perfect start to the season in LaLiga. Here are the lineups for that one, with kick-off just 20 minutes away.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:54 CET - What a goal from Ricardo Calafiori! The Italian has levelled things up with a stunning strike in his first start for Arsenal!

17:42 CET - Manchester City have made the dream start in their huge clash with Arsenal, with Erling Haaland giving them the lead after just nine minutes.

Follow the match here

17:32 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have done it again! Once again, Xabi Alonso's side have scored a last-gasp goal, with Victor Boniface finding the back of the net in the 93rd minute to give them a 4-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Leverkusen won a thriller Flashscore

17:15 CET - It's all over at the Amex Stadium and Nottingham Forest have salvaged a point against Brighton in a hotly-contested second half. Ramon Sosa scored the equaliser for the visitors, who also had captain Morgan Gibbs-White dismissed late on.

Read the full match report here.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:40 CET - We're less than an hour away from the heavyweight clash in the Premier League between reigning champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal.

Here are the lineups for that one, with Kevin De Bruyne missing out for the hosts.

Team lineups Flashscore

16:20 CET - What a first half in Leverkusen! The hosts led 2-1 but head into the break 3-2 down to Wolfsburg thanks to goals from Sebastiaan Bornauw and Mattias Svanberg.

15:54 CET - Leverkusen are level! Florian Wirtz has continued his stunning start to the season to make it 1-1 against Wolfsburg.

15:49 CET - Two goals from Brighton just before half-time from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck have given them the lead at the break against Nottingham Forest.

15:40 CET - Is an upset on the cards? Wolfsburg have taken an early lead against Bayer Leverkusen with an own goal from Nordi Mukiele putting the underdogs ahead.

15:16 CET - Nottingham Forest have taken the lead at Brighton courtesy of a penalty from Chris Wood.

14:38 CET - The reigning champions are in action in the first Bundesliga match of the day, with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Wolfsburg. Here are the starting XIs for the clash:

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg starting XIs Flashscore

14:23 CET - Fiorentina have turned things around to beat Lazio 2-1 courtesy of two penalties from super-sub Albert Gudmundsson, the second of which was scored in the 90th minute.

The match stats StatsPerform

14:10 CET - The first Premier League game of the day sees Brighton & Hove Albion host Nottingham Forest at 15:00 CET. Here's how the two in-form sides will line up for that one.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:19 CET - Lazio lead at the break in Florence thanks to Mario Gila, who put them 1-0 up in the 41st minute. The lead could be bigger if not for a strong performance from David De Gea in the Fiorentina goal.

12:20 CET - First up today is Fiorentina vs Lazio, which is kicking off in 10 minutes. Here's how the sides will line up for the heavyweight Serie A clash:

Fiorentina vs Lazio starting XIs Flashscore

10:45 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker as we look ahead to a day of blockbuster matches across Europe!

The headline games take place a little later today, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal at 17:30 CET and Inter Milan taking on rivals AC Milan at 20:45 CET.

Elsewhere, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille also take to the field on a mouthwatering day of action.

Saturday, September 21st

23:00 CET - Real Madrid also went behind in their LaLiga match against Espanyol but a Daniel Carvajal goal followed by an inspired cameo off the bench from Vini Jr. helped the home side to a comfortable 4-1 win in the end.

Check out the match stats here.

22:50 CET - Despite finding a way back into the game, PSG have to settle for a point against Reims who were a tough nut to crack for the Parisians.

Check out the match stats here.

20:45 CET - After making a fast start to their Ligue 1 campaign, PSG travel to Reims who have made a reasonable start to the season themselves. That game starts in 15 minutes time.

20:18 CET - Despite all their dominance Manchester United have failed to break down Crystal Palace and it is another two points dropped in the Premier League - a big blow for Erik ten Hag's side who sitll aren't clinical enough in front of goal.

20:05 CET - Juventus have drawn 0-0 at home to Napoli in an underwhelming Serie A encounter between two clubs with new managers.

Check out the match stats here.

20:00 CET - Real Madrid are in action in just under an hour as they host Espanyol and the big team news is that Vini Jr. is on the bench and Jude Bellginham comes straight back into the team.

18:00 CET - Liverpool responded brilliantly to their shock defeat at Anfield last weekend with a classy 3-0 win against Bournemouth just days after a huge win at the San Siro in the Champions League.

Luis Diaz was the star of the day after scoring a brace and Darwin Nunez scored a stunning goal to complete the perfect day for Arne Slot's men.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have also bounced back from last weekend's North London derby defeat with an impressive 3-1 victory against a solid Brentford side. And Aston Villa came from behind at half time to score three goals late on to secure a massive three points against their Birmingham rivals Wolves.

17:35 CET - We are also just 25 minutes away from kick-off in a huge early game in Serie A as Antonio Conte's Napoli take on Thiago Motta's Juventus in a fascinating clash involving two new managers.

17:30 CET - Next up in the Premier League comes from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace host Manchester United. The big team news is that Marcus Rashford does not start for United despite coming back into form - Garnacho takes his place in the starting XI.

There is also no place in the United team for summer signing Manuel Ugarte who remains on the bench. Rasmus Hoijlund and Mason Mount are back among the subs too.

17:20 CET - Michael Olise has really arrived in the Bundesliga, scoring a brace as Bayern Munich thrashed Weder Bremen 5-0 to complete the perfect week for Vincent Kompany's and continue their faultless start to the season.

Check out all the Bundesliga results here:

Bundesliga results Flashscore

15:27 CET - Chelsea have secured an impressive three points at West Ham, with Nicolas Jackson's first-half brace and a well-taken finish from Cole Palmer firing the Blues to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

14:55 CET - The team news is in for all six Premier League games kicking off at 16:00 CET this afternoon, as Liverpool host Bournemouth and Brentford travel to Tottenham.

Keep up to date with all six matches here.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth lineups Flashscore

14:38 CET - There are four Bundesliga matches kicking off at 15:30 CET, including Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen.

Current Bundesliga round Flashscore

14:20 CET - It's half-time between West Ham and Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca's men leading 2-0 after a dominant first-half showing.

You can follow the second half here.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:53 CET - We're midway through the first half at the London Stadium and Chelsea are in cruise control thanks to a well-taken brace from Nicolas Jackson.

13:28 CET - Over in Spain, Real Sociedad will be looking to kickstart their LaLiga campaign when they travel to Real Valladolid at 14:00 CET.

You can follow that match here.

12:33 CET - We're less than an hour away from West Ham and Chelsea kicking off proceedings in the Premier League.

Here are the lineups for both sides, with Jadon Sancho making his first start for the Blues.

Team lineups Flashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe's top leagues!

First up, Chelsea travel to West Ham at 13:30 CET in the Premier League's opening fixture of the weekend before Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid all take to the field later on.