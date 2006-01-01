Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou embraces 'struggle' to make Spurs a success

Ange Postecoglou embraces 'struggle' to make Spurs a success

Postecoglou has opened up on his tough spell at Spurs
Ange Postecoglou (59) believes it will take time to leave a successful mark on Tottenham but is confident he can turn around a difficult start to the season.

Spurs have won only one of their opening four Premier League games and were minutes away from a shock League Cup exit to Coventry in midweek before two late goals secured a 2-1 victory.

The former Australia manager's insistence he can win silverware in his second season, as he has done previously at multiple clubs, has been questioned.

But Postecoglou said his success at Celtic, Yokohama Marinos and in his homeland often came after tough periods.

"You need to embrace the struggle. You don't get success just by everything rolling out perfectly. There's times when you've just got to roll your sleeves up and keep going," Postecoglou said on Friday.

"What's the best process for me is to stay steely-eyed focused on what I think I need to do to get us to where we want to.

"I don't think I'm in a unique space. I keep saying to people, show me a success story and I'll show you a struggle. People forget the struggle and look at the end bit.

"You need to go through that. That's the time that tests your resolve, tests your belief, tests everything you want to do."

Spurs host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamBrentford
