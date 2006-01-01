Ange Postecoglou defends Dominic Solanke after slow start to Spurs career

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has defended record signing Dominic Solanke (27) as the striker searches for his first goal for the club, confirming they also considered a move for Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window.

Spurs signed Solanke from Bournemouth last month in a deal worth up to £65 million but his start has been disrupted by an ankle injury sustained in his debut at Leicester.

Toney was the other high-profile England forward on the market but he eventually left Brentford to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, meaning Spurs will not face him on Saturday when the Bees make the trip across London.

Solanke, 27, has played three matches for Tottenham but has yet to find the net. Last season he scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth.

Postecoglou told his pre-match press conference on Friday that Tottenham had considered a move for Toney, who featured for England at Euro 2024 in Germany.

"We did look at him (Toney) but, I have said, Dom was the one I wanted and it took pretty much the whole summer to get him in because he was the one who fitted the profile of what we were looking for at the time," said Postecoglou.

"People are just so quick to judge, mate. It's a small sample.

"If he has gone 15 games without a goal then I can answer that question or 15 games where he hasn't contributed, but I just think take a breath. Do a bit of yoga. Think about the world for a second and make an assessment after that."

Postecoglou, whose team have won just one of their opening four Premier League fixtures, said Solanke, who will start against mid-table Brentford, had fitted in well at the club.

"I haven't sensed (anxiety)," he said of the former Liverpool player, who has one cap for England.

"I don't sense that. In his mind, I think he just wants to be in a good physical condition so he can contribute. That is where he is at and the space we want him in.

"Hopefully, he gets a bit of confidence out of the game time he got during the week and builds on that tomorrow. I'm sure as the season goes on he will be a real strong contributor for us."