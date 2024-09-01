Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw

Kylian Mbappe scored his first and second LaLiga goals on Sunday

With the transfer window now slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

Sunday, September 1st

00:00 CET - That's where we leave for the weekend. The European leagues will be pausing for the international break for a week but don't worry, there will be football and with that, plenty of drama!

23:28 CET - Kylian Mbappe’s first and second LaLiga goals from Real Madrid have fired the club to a much-needed 2-0 win over visiting Betis. Real move into second place in the standings with the win but their indifferent start to the campaign sees them four points adrift of rivals Barcelona.

It hasn't been a great opening to the league season for Los Blancos but with star man Mbappe finally hitting the target, at least things are beginning to click for them going into the international break.

As it stands in LaLiga Flashcore

22:46 CET - Over in France, defending champions PSG have continued their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with a 3-1 win away at Lille. After three rounds, the Parisians hold a two-point lead over the chasing pack in the standings.

PSG are sitting pretty on top of the Ligue 1 standings Flashscore

Elsewhere, Udinese have edged newly-promoted Como 1-0 to continue their strong start to the Serie A season.

22:43 CET - Juventus and Roma could not be separated at Allianz Stadium in Turin with their Serie A clash ending in a goalless draw. For the Romans, it's an encouraging draw on the road while for Thiago Motta's side, it's their first points dropped of the campaign.

22:24 CET - It's half-time now over at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is still goalless between Real Madrid and visiting Betis. The hosts have dominated the match in terms of possession and chances, unsurprisingly, but they haven't been able to turn that into goals... yet.

21:35 CET - At half-time, PSG are leading Lille 2-0 in Ligue 1 while Juventus and Roma are still goalless in Serie A.

21:20 CET - Getafe and Real Sociedad have played out a goalless draw in LaLiga. La Real will be happy to head back to the Basque country with a point after withstanding 17 shots at their goal while producing just one in a forgettable performance.

21:02 CET - Sevilla’s winless start to the new LaLiga season has continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Girona. Read more about the match here.

Sevilla have started the season in poor form Flashscore

20:33 CET - Over in Serie A, Fiorentina have salvaged a 2-2 draw against Monza in Florence while Verona have won on the road, beating Genoa 2-0.

Coming up, Juventus take on Roma from 20:45 CET in a blockbuster clash to end the weekend while Udinese host Como.

Also on the agenda this evening, PSG are facing a tricky trip to Lille in Ligue 1 and to round off the action in LaLiga, Real Madrid are facing Betis from 21:30 CET.

19:26 CET - Bayern Munich have made it two wins from two to start the Bundesliga season, coating to a 2-0 win over Freiburg with goals from Harry Kane and Thomas Muller.

18:56 CET - What a horrible day for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's men have fallen to an emphatic 3-0 loss at the hands of their rivals Liverpool, in what was a pretty pathetic display. A big, big result for Arne Slot though, and his Liverpool side was superb. However, it has been a severely damaging day for Ten Hag.

Match stats Flashscore

17:52 CET - It is half-time at Old Trafford, and what a 45 minutes for Liverpool - but an abysmal one for Manchester United. Liverpool lead 2-0 after a brace from Luis Diaz and two assists from Mohamed Salah. The away side have been well on top, capitalising on a sloppy display from United, in particular Casemiro, who was at fault for both goals.

Match stats Flashscore

17:03 CET - A stoppage-time penalty from Przemyslaw Frankowski snatched a draw for Lens at Monaco.

16:48 CET - Bayern Munich play their first home game of the new Bundesliga season at 17:30 CET, as they welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany's men will be looking to take a very early initiative after Bayer Leverkusen lost yesterday.

Line-ups Flashscore

16:40 CET - Up next in the Premier League is the classic English football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool - with a bit of Dutch flavour involved. Managers Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot go head-to-head, and the former has made a few changes.

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee make their first starts for the club, while Alejandro Garnacho also comes in. Liverpool stick with the same team.

Kick is off in 20 minutes.

Line-ups Flashscore

15:29 CET - Newcastle have beaten Spurs 2-1, claiming a real smash-and-grab victory. The Magpies were dominated for large portions of the game, especially in the second half, with Spurs squandering several big chances. However, some shoddy defending from the away side gave Alexander Isak the winner. Tottenham will be wondering how they have left St. James Park without a point.

Meanwhile, over in London, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace, with a fine Eberechi Eze goal cancelling out Nicholas Jackson's first-half effort.

Match stats Flashscore

15:27 CET - Celtic have continued their domination of Scottish football, thumping their arch-rivals Rangers 3-0. Can anyone stop them in their quest for another league title?

Match stats Flashscore

14:20 CET - At half-time, Celtic are leading their bitter rivals Rangers 2-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership thanks to goals from Japanese pair Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

13:45 CET - Today's Premier League action kicks off at 14:30 CET with two tasty matches. In West London, Chelsea host Crystal Palace. The Blues have been hot and cold so far while Palace are still searching for their first win of the league season.

Up north, Newcastle host Tottenham in what could be an absolute cracker. Both sides have started their seasons with a win and a draw. Click the links to see the starting lineups and follow both matches live.

12:45 CET - We have a big one to get the day started in style - the first Old Firm derby of the season! Both Celtic and Rangers are undefeated after three rounds in the Scottish Premiership but Rangers are under pressure to win, having drawn with Hearts in the opening round.

What's more, Rangers haven't beaten their fierce Glasgow rivals in their last five meetings! Can they get revenge and an advantage in the league?

Follow the match here from 13:30 CET.

Last five meetings Flashscore

08:59 CET - Another day of massive action around Europe is upon us, with the headline clash between Manchester United and Liverpool taking centre stage this afternoon. But before that in the Premier League, Chelsea host Crystal Palace while Newcastle head to Tottenham.

In Ligue 1, the standout contest comes between Lille and PSG this evening, after Bayern Munich's first match at the Allianz Arena this season as they take on Freiburg.

Juventus and Roma go head to head in a mouthwatering clash tonight in Italy, while around the same time, Real Madrid look to get back to winning ways in LaLiga at home to Betis.