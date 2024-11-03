Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants

Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants

AFP
Blake Snell becomes one of the top free agents this offseason after opting out of contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Blake Snell becomes one of the top free agents this offseason after opting out of contract with the San Francisco Giants.Getty Images via AFP / Ronald Martinez
Blake Snell (31), a two-time Cy Young Award winner, opted out of his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants after one year, the team announced on November 1st.

The left-hander becomes one of the top pitchers available in free agency this offseason, leaving the Giants with a major hole in their rotation after signing a two-year deal last March worth $62 million.

Snell was voted the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2018 as the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays then took the National League version of the award in 2023 when he was part of the San Diego Padres starting rotation.

This season, Snell spent two stints on the injured list, suffering from a left adductor strain and left groin strain, before returning in July and showing his top form.

Over his final 14 starts for the Giants, Snell had a 1.23 earned-run average with 114 strikeouts and 30 walks over 80 1/3 innings.

On August 2, Snell struck out 11 Cincinnati batters in a no-hitter victory, throwing the first complete game of his career.

Over 211 starts in nine MLB seasons, Snell has a 3.19 ERA and 1,368 strikeouts with a 76-58 record.

The Giants went 80-82 this year and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. They haven't won a playoff series since 2016.

New Giants president of operations Buster Posey, a three-time World Series champion catcher with San Francisco, will be looking for new talent on the mound even as Snell looks elsewhere for a bigger payday and a first World Series crown.

Mentions
BaseballBlake SnellSan Francisco GiantsTampa Bay RaysSan Diego PadresCincinnati RedsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Giants' Blake Snell throws no-hitter in win over Reds
MLB roundup: Blake Snell and Padres flirt with no-hitter in win
MLB roundup: Blake Snell helps San Diego Padres avoid sweep and dump Giants
Show more
Baseball
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani 'honoured' to win maiden World Series title
Dodgers make stunning comeback to beat Yankees and seal World Series triumph
Shohei Ohtani a hero in hometown of Oshu regardless of World Series outcome
Volpe's grand slam helps Yankees avoid World Series sweep with win over Dodgers
Freeman stars as Dodgers beat Yankees to reach brink of World Series crown
Ohtani injury dampens celebrations as Dodgers down Yankees to take 2-0 World Series lead
Freeman slam lifts Dodgers over Yankees in World Series thriller
Editors' Picks: Title challengers clash around Europe while MLB World Series begins
Baseball blockbuster as Yankees and Dodgers clash in World Series
Most Read
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: AC Milan battle past Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings