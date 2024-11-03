Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants

Blake Snell becomes one of the top free agents this offseason after opting out of contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Blake Snell (31), a two-time Cy Young Award winner, opted out of his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants after one year, the team announced on November 1st.

The left-hander becomes one of the top pitchers available in free agency this offseason, leaving the Giants with a major hole in their rotation after signing a two-year deal last March worth $62 million.

Snell was voted the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2018 as the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays then took the National League version of the award in 2023 when he was part of the San Diego Padres starting rotation.

This season, Snell spent two stints on the injured list, suffering from a left adductor strain and left groin strain, before returning in July and showing his top form.

Over his final 14 starts for the Giants, Snell had a 1.23 earned-run average with 114 strikeouts and 30 walks over 80 1/3 innings.

On August 2, Snell struck out 11 Cincinnati batters in a no-hitter victory, throwing the first complete game of his career.

Over 211 starts in nine MLB seasons, Snell has a 3.19 ERA and 1,368 strikeouts with a 76-58 record.

The Giants went 80-82 this year and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. They haven't won a playoff series since 2016.

New Giants president of operations Buster Posey, a three-time World Series champion catcher with San Francisco, will be looking for new talent on the mound even as Snell looks elsewhere for a bigger payday and a first World Series crown.