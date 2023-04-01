Former Ireland and Lions great Syd Millar died aged 89

Millar went on to become chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB) from 2003 until 2007
Reuters
Former Ireland prop and British and Irish Lions player, coach and manager Syd Millar died on Sunday aged 89.

Millar was a stalwart of Ballymena Rugby Club and Ulster Rugby and made his Ireland debut in 1958, winning a total of 37 caps, as well as appearing on three British and Irish Lions tours.

He served as Ireland coach from 1973-75 and led the Lions on an undefeated tour of South Africa in 1974. In addition, he managed the Lions on the 1980 tour and Ireland in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

He went on to become chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB), the sport's global governing body now known as World Rugby, from 2003 until 2007.

"I know that I speak on behalf of colleagues and the global rugby family when I say that Syd Millar was a giant of the game on the world stage," said World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont in a statement.

"As influential in the boardroom as he was brilliant as a player, coach and manager, Syd was a natural leader and visionary, someone who cared deeply about the sport, its people, values and future," he added.

Millar was elected President of the Irish Football Union (IRFU) in 1995, a transformational era for the sport, and was Chairman of the British and Irish Lions between 1999 and 2002.

He was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2009.

