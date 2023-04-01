Springboks to play Ireland, New Zealand and Portugal at home in 2024

Portugal will face South Africa for the first time
Reuters
World champions South Africa will host Ireland and New Zealand for two tests each next year and also welcome Portugal for a historic first meeting between the sides in July as officials confirmed the Springboks’ home test fixtures for 2024 on Friday.

Ireland will play matches in Pretoria (July 6) and Durban (July 13) in search of a first-ever series win in South Africa and will be buoyed by their 13-8 group stage victory over the Springboks in Paris during the World Cup in France, the only team to inflict defeat on the eventual champions.

South Africa host Portugal at an as yet unnamed venue on July 20, taking on the European side for the first time and on the back of a strong showing by the latter in France.

Portugal beat Fiji and drew with Georgia, and won plenty of admirers for their enterprising style of play.

There has been a strong call from tier-two nations to be given more opportunities to play against leading sides outside of the World Cup.

Portugal are also scheduled to play an England A selection in February.

The Springboks host two Rugby Championship matches at home against old foes New Zealand, who they beat 12-11 in the World Cup final, in Johannesburg (Aug. 31) and Cape Town (Sept. 7).

They also have a single match at home against Argentina in Nelspruit (Sept. 28), but both of their Rugby Championship encounters against Australia will be played Down Under.

South Africa's home tests in 2024:

July 6 v Ireland (Pretoria)

July 13 v Ireland (Durban)

July 30 v Portugal (venue TBC)

August 31 v New Zealand (Johannesburg)

September 7 v New Zealand (Cape Town)

September 28 v Argentina (Nelspruit)

