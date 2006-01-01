Advertisement
Former Man City midfielder Joey Barton charged with sending 'malicious' tweets

Barton is in trouble over his social media activity
Barton is in trouble over his social media activityProfimedia
Former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton (41) has been charged with sending malicious online communications.

The charge is believed to relate to comments Barton made while criticising football pundit Eni Aluko during her commentary on an FA Cup match broadcast by the BBC in January.

Barton will appear before Warrington Magistrates' Court next week after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge.

"A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications," a Cheshire Police statement said on Monday.

"Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 30 July.

"The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January."

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Followed by 2.8 million people on social media, Barton has earned a reputation for contentious tweets about a variety of issues.

Responding to the charge, the retired England international, who also played for Rangers and Marseille during his controversial career, tweeted "I'm up next month...for 'malicious communications' charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

"Crazy times we're living in. Haven't the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic.

"Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won't be long. Viva La Revolution."

Aluko played for the Chelsea and England women's teams before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton was sacked last October as Bristol Rovers manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.

FootballAluko EniolaBarton Joey
