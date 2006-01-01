Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens on a three-year deal

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens on a three-year deal

Martial joined on a free
Martial joined on a freeReuters / Andrew Yates
Anthony Martial (28), who left Manchester United in June after nine years at the club, has signed for AEK Athens as a free agent, the Greek club announced on Thursday.

The forward has signed a contract until 2027 and will wear the number 26 jersey at the 13-time Greek champions.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed by the club but British media reported that the former France international will earn 2.5 million pounds ($3.32 million) per season, making him one of AEK's highest earners.

Martial scored 90 goals in 317 games in all competitions for United, helping them win the Europa League, the FA Cup and two League Cups. His last appearance for the club was in December after being sidelined by frequent injuries over the years.

AEK, who also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela in the close season, are top of Super League Greece with 10 points from four matches ahead of visiting Kallithea on Sunday.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballAnthony MartialAEKManchester United
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea still want Osimhen, Liverpool & Milan chasing defenders
Former Manchester United midfielder Butt encourages Rashford to leave
Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan with obligation to buy from Manchester United
Show more
Football
Xabi Alonso hails his 'efficient' Bayer Leverkusen after Feyenoord rout
Brest celebrate Champions League debut with impressive victory over Sturm Graz
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Heroic Raya earns Arsenal draw with Atalanta in Champions League opener
Monaco shoot down high-flying Barcelona to get European campaign off to dream start
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Updated
Vivian and Williams fire Athletic Club to LaLiga victory over Leganes
Turkish pair Akturkoglu and Kokcu help Benfica to win over Crvena zvezda
Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings