Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Former Manchester United midfielder Butt encourages Rashford to leave

Former Manchester United midfielder Butt encourages Rashford to leave

Marcus Rashford is struggling at Old Trafford
Marcus Rashford is struggling at Old TraffordPaul Ellis / AFP
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (26) has the potential to be a world-class player.

But he may not be able to achieve that dream at his boyhood club, according to a United legend.

Ex-midfielder Nicky Butt, who won the Treble in 1999, believes Rashford may have to move along to rediscover his best form.

Asked on talkSPORT about Rashford’s issues, Butt stated: “I don't know and it's actually sad watching that because I've known Marcus since he was probably eight or nine at Man United coming through and he's always been the one that you hold hope for.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he's still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world.

“He's just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you're always saying, 'he's just going to do it, he's going to do it', but it's looking like maybe it's time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there's a lot of talent within that man and he's a top, top footballer.

“But it's just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn't care, I can tell you now he does care, he's a proper lad but it's just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren't on him all the time.

“He's the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it's not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedNicky ButtTransfer News
Related Articles
Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan with obligation to buy from Manchester United
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United from PSG on a five-year deal
McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Manchester United comes to emotional end
Show more
Football
Benfica sign Akturkoglu from Galatasaray for 12 million euros
Africans Abroad: Mbeumo at the double, Wissa, Salah and Jackson on target
Manchester United CEO says Ten Hag has club's full backing
Sterling preparing for North London derby as he adapts to life at Arsenal
Romeo Beckham retires from football after leaving Brentford
Injured Tchouameni and Mendy leave France camp ahead of Nations League ties
Dyche says Everton plan stays the same despite Bournemouth collapse
Chilwell could leave for Turkey or Saudi Arabia as window remains open
Al Ittihad sign Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from Ajax
Most Read
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings