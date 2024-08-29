Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Manchester United comes to emotional end

McTominay celebrates scoring in FA Cup semi-final
McTominay celebrates scoring in FA Cup semi-finalReuters
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay (27) has ended a 22-year stay at Manchester United to join Napoli, the Premier League club said on Friday.

McTominay joined United at the age of five and played 178 Premier League matches for the club since making his senior debut in 2017, signed for the Serie A club in a deal worth 30.5 million euros ($33.70 million).

"McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy," Manchester United said in a statement.

McTominay is Napoli's second major signing from the Premier League this week, with striker Romelu Lukaku joining from Chelsea on Thursday.

McTominay made his final appearance for United when he came on as a late substitute during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Brighton.

Editor Harry Dunnett on Scott McTominay's Manchester United legacy
Napoli, who got their first league win under manager Antonio Conte when they beat Bologna 3-0 last weekend, host Parma on Saturday.

