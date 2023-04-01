Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football
Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football
Jakub Blaszczykowski has made 109 appearances for Poland
Jakub Blaszczykowski has made 109 appearances for Poland
Profimedia
Former Poland captain and Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski (37) said on Thursday he had decided to end his playing career.[/p]

Blaszczykowski, his country's second-highest capped player (109) behind Robert Lewandowski (142), made his national team debut in March 2006 in a friendly win over Saudi Arabia.

He retired from international football in June in a friendly against Germany, leaving the pitch to a guard of honour from both teams.

"Every road has an end... Thank you so much for the great support I received every step of the way. It was worth playing, sacrificing myself for you," Blaszczykowski said on Instagram.

He hangs up his boots after a second spell at Polish second-tier side Wisla Krakow, where he first played from 2004-2007 and won the Polish top flight in 2005 before joining Dortmund.

He made nearly 200 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund from 2007-2016, helping them win two league titles, one German Cup and three Super Cups as well as finishing runners-up in the 2012-13 Champions League.

His stay in Dortmund ended with a one-year loan spell at Serie A side Fiorentina after which Blaszczykowski returned to Germany in August 2016 on a three-year deal at VfL Wolfsburg.

Blaszczykowski will be given a farewell on August 5th during Wisla's first home game of the 2023-24 season, the club said.

Mentions
FootballBlaszczykowski JakubPolandDortmundWislaGermanyWolfsburgFiorentina
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg
Crisis deepens for Euro 2024 hosts Germany with disappointing 1-0 loss to Poland
Euro 2024 expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations as matches resume
Show more
Football
Ancelotti: 'I will never talk about Brazil - I coach Real Madrid'
Lionel Messi set for Inter Miami debut but most likely from the bench
Transfer News LIVE: Alba joins Messi at Inter Miami, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Updated
Jordi Alba joins 'Barca reunion' with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter
Burnley sign England U21's goalkeeper Trafford from Man City on a four-year deal
Lionel Messi surprises teammate Campana in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
Wolves re-sign defender Matt Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit
Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain for the 2022/23 season, announce club
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Alba joins Messi at Inter Miami, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |