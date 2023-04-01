Former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
Former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
Glowacki (R) won 32 of his 36 professional fights
Glowacki (R) won 32 of his 36 professional fights
Reuters
Poland's former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki (37) has been banned from all sport for four years for the use of an anabolic steroid, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Tuesday.

Glowacki, who has won 32 of his 36 professional fights, failed a drugs test after his loss to Richard Riakporhe one year ago in Manchester.

His urine sample returned an adverse analytical finding for Boldenone which is listed under section S1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List as an anabolic androgenic steroid.

Glowacki, who denied taking a prohibited substance, was provisionally suspended in April 2023 and his case was heard by an independent National-Anti-Doping Panel on October 31st.

Walcz-born Glowacki first won the WBO cruiserweight title in a thrilling contest against Marco Huck in New Jersey 2015 and managed one successful defence before losing to current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on points in 2016.

Glowacki had been granted a foreign boxer's license by the British Boxing Board of Control for his bout last January and was therefore bound by UK Anti-Doping regulations.

Mentions
Combat SportsBoxingGlowacki Krzysztof
Related Articles
Flashscore's Best of 2024: Euros and Copa América headline tour de force year
Biggest talking points from the worlds of boxing and MMA in 2023
Naoya Inoue KOs Marlon Tapales to become undisputed super-bantamweight champ
Show more
Boxing
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
2023's biggest shocks in sport: Ngannou makes waves, Luton defy odds
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Joshua downs Wallin after five rounds in heavyweight clash, Parker overpowers Wilder
Anthony Joshua says defeat by Otto Wallin would leave him 'no future'
Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua's promoters don't want to lose their 'cash cow'
Most Read
PDC World Championship: Williams stuns MVG as Humphries storms through
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings