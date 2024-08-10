France beat the world number one ranked side Poland 3-0 to win the Olympic men's volleyball gold on Saturday, defending their title from the Tokyo Games but this time on home soil inside a rocking South Paris Arena 1.

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The US had beaten world champions Italy in straight sets on Friday to take the bronze medal.

Jean Patry led the way for the hosts with 17 points and Trevor Clevenot had 11 while Antoine Brizard chipped in with crucial blocks at the net as France claimed a 15th gold medal at their home Games with a 25-19 25-20 25-23 victory.

"It's incredible. Right from the start we've been pushed by the fans. The crowd was crazy," Clevenot said.

"Everyone did well to beat a team like Poland. We will party tonight. We won't finish early!"

Poland, back in the final after 48 years, were left to rue a missed opportunity to claim their second gold.

Poland's biggest star Wilfredo Leon, who had 94 points in Paris, had a quiet game by his standards with just nine points.

The teams got off to a sizzling start with every spike and block drawing massive roars from a full house.

Poland fell behind in the opening set with several service errors before France wrapped it up when Patry made an excellent dig to set himself up for a devastating kill.

Leon lifted Poland when he attacked with purpose until Brizard denied him a third straight point with the first block of the match, following it up with two more to give France the lead in the second.

Clevenot's clever shot selection for France had been instrumental and he scored three in a row, winning a key battle at the net before sealing a 2-0 lead with a superb spike.

Four monster blocks at the start of the third set the tone for France as things spun out of control for Poland. Sensing a famous win, the home crowd once again got involved in a loud and proud rendition of La Marseillaise - the French anthem.

Poland saved four match points but only delayed the inevitable when Leon's serve went long to spark wild celebrations on the floor and in the stands.

Leon was disappointed with the silver but took pride in standing on the podium.

"We're happy, for a really long time we didn't reach the podium at the Olympics," he said. "So I should be proud of the team."