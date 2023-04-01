Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023

The Nebraska Cornhuskers stand on court ahead of their game against the Omaha Mavericks on August 30, 2023, in a match that made history

It has been an incredible year of sporting drama with the Rugby World Cup, Women's World Cup and The Ashes taking the headlines, but how much do you remember of 2023? Test your sporting knowledge with our quiz below (scroll down for answers). Good luck!

1) Luis Diaz had a goal controversially ruled out following a VAR mix-up during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in September. Who was the match referee?

A) Simon Hooper

B) Darren England

C) Michael Oliver

2) Martina Navratilova called the 2023 Australian Open "crazy", Andy Murray said it was "a bit of a farce", while his brother Jamie added it's "rubbish for everyone involved". Why?

A) Play was allowed to resume in windy conditions

B) Matches were allowed to continue until 4am

C) Spectators were allowed to talk during serves

3) In June, three 'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupted the first session of the men's Ashes Test at Lord's, but which England player famously carried one of the protesters off the pitch?

A 'Just Stop Oil' protester is tackled by security during Day One of The Ashes at Lord's AFP

A) Stuart Broad

B) Jonny Bairstow

C) Moeen Ali

4) Who won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023 with a bonus point win over England?

A) Wales

B) Scotland

C) Ireland

5) The Las Vegas GP made its long-awaited debut earlier this year, but what caused the suspension of the first practice session?

A) A broken manhole cover

B) Incorrect speed trap readings

C) Protesters walked onto the track

6) Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca hit the headlines after he punched referee Halil Umut Meler after a match. But who were Ankaragucu playing against?

Ooof. Referee Halil Umut Meler is struck by Faruk Koca Profimedia

A) Fenerbahce

B) Diyarbakirspor

C) Rizespor

7) The MBL World Series in 2023 had the lowest television viewing figures on record. How many people tuned in to watch the action on Fox Sports?

A) 6.05 million

B) 7.08 million

C) 9.08 million

8) The Women's World Cup final between Spain and England was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation. But who scored Spain's winning goal in the final?

A) Mariona Caldentey

B) Olga Carmona

C) Laia Codina

9) Which manufacturer was criticised for initially declining to make Mary Earps' World Cup replica England goalkeeper shirt available for sale?

A) Nike

B) Adidas

C) Puma

10) Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open in 2023 and became the first American to win the tournament in almost two decades. But who did she beat in the final?

Coco Gauff celebrates with the US Open trophy Profimedia

A) Iga Swiatek

B) Aryna Sabalenka

C) Elena Rybakina

11) Erling Haaland broke a Premier League record in May after finishing the 2022/23 season scoring how many league goals for Man City?

A) 36

B) 38

C) 40

12) How many people attended the volleyball match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Omaha Mavericks at the Memorial Stadium in August to break a new world record for a women's sporting event?

A) 81,984

B) 92,003

C) 103,283

13) WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was knocked down in the third round but came back to controversially beat who on points in Saudi Arabia?

Tyson Fury was floored in the bout AFP

A) Deontay Wilder

B) Oleksandr Usyk

C) Francis Ngannou

14) Sir Mo Farah finished fourth in his final competitive race to cap an illustrious career. But which race did he compete in?

A) Brighton Marathon

B) London Marathon

C) Great North Run half-marathon

15) This year FIFA announced Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup with matches also played in Uruguay, Argentina, and which other South American country?

A) Brazil

B) Paraguay

C) Chile

16) Europe won the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy, but what happened at the venue in Rome a few days later?

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe celebrates with the Ryder Cup trophy AFP

A) A grandstand caught fire

B) A sinkhole appeared on the course

C) The hospitality stand on the 16th hole collapsed

17) Boris Becker announced his a shock return to tennis this year, to coach who?

A) Stefanos Tsitsipas

B) Holger Rune

C) Jannik Sinner

18) Netflix made its sports debut in 2023 with the introduction of the Netflix Cup, involving which sport?

A) Tennis

B) Beach Football

C) Golf

19) Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami from PSG in the summer, but how many goals did he score at PSG?

Fans flocked to buy Lionel Messi's replica number 10 shirts Profimedia

A) 22

B) 26

C) 28

20) India hosted the ICC World Cup but lost the final in Ahmedabad by six wickets. Who beat them?

A) South Africa

B) Australia

C) New Zealand

21) Why did San Marino's Filippo Berardi's 97th-minute penalty against Finland in their final Euro 2024 qualifier in November make history?

A) San Marino scored in three consecutive matches for the first time in their history

B) Berardi became San Marino's all-time goalscorer

C) San Marino's -28 goal difference was their best-ever in a qualification campaign

22) The Rugby World Cup took place in France earlier this year and England reached the semi-final. Who did they narrowly lose to in Paris?

England's Ollie Lawrence and Elliot Daly react after their semi-final defeat AFP

A) New Zealand

B) South Africa

C) Argentina

23) Cheltenham Town started their League One 2023/24 season in record-breaking fashion by failing to score in how many of their opening league games?

A) 9

B) 10

C) 11

24) Which Australian state pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to spiralling costs?

A) Victoria

B) Queensland

C) New South Wales

25) Defender Phil Jagielka retired in December after a 16-year career with Everton and Sheffield United. But how many England caps did he win?

Including friendlies, Phil Jagielka scored three times for England Profimedia

A) 40

B) 45

C) 50

26) Ivan Toney played his last match for Brentford in May before he was banned for betting. Who did he last play against?

A) Nottingham Forest

B) Liverpool

C) Chelsea

27) "Monaco is like Champions League and this is National League." Who gave this stinging assessment?

A) Ronnie O’Sullivan on the China Open

B) Michael van Gerwen on the Grand Slam Darts in Wolverhampton

C) Max Verstappen on the Las Vegas GP

28) The Washington Commanders become the most expensive sports team in the world after the club's owner put them up for sale. How much were they sold for?

A) $6 billion

B) $7.1 billion

C) $8.3 billion

29) Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d’Or in October but who won the women's award?

A) Debinha

B) Aitana Bonmati

C) Olga Carmona

30) After winning the 100m and 200m sprint double at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Noah Lyles caused a social media storm by taking a swipe at which US sport for calling their winners 'World Champions'?

Noah Lyles looks on during a press conference at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest AFP

A) NFL

B) NHL

C) NBA

Answers

1) A - Simon Hooper

2) B - Matches were allowed to continue until 4am

3) B - Jonny Bairstow

4) C - Ireland

5) A - A broken manhole cover

6) C - Rizespor

7) C - 9.08 million

8) B - Olga Carmona

9) A - Nike

10) B - Aryna Sabalenka

11) A - 36

12) B - 92,003

13) C - Francis Ngannou

14) C - Great North Run half-marathon

15) B - Paraguay

16) A - A grandstand caught fire

17) B - Holger Rune

18) C - Golf

19) A - 22

20) B - Australia

21) A - San Marino scored in three consecutive matches for the first time in their history

22) B - South Africa

23) C - 11

24) A - Victoria

25) A - 40

26) B - Liverpool

27) C - Max Verstappen on the Las Vegas GP

28) A - $6 billion

29) B - Aitana Bonmati

30) C - NBA

How well do you rank?

1-10: Stuck in the dressing room

11-20: On the bench

21-25: In the first team

26-29: International hero

30: Superstar status!