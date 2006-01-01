Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. France investigating death threats sent to Israeli athletes at Olympics

France investigating death threats sent to Israeli athletes at Olympics

Israel fans outside the Parc des Princes on Saturday
Israel fans outside the Parc des Princes on SaturdayReuters
French police have opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris' prosecutors office said on Sunday.

Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes' personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement.

In a statement on Thursday, Israel's National Cyber Directorate said that after an investigation it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages.

On the same day, Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: "Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused."

Israeli athletes at the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security.

"Total support for the measures that are being taken by the French authorities," an Israeli diplomatic source said. "This sends an important message to individuals and organizations attempting to threaten athletes," the source added.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Noah Lyles targets Olympic medal haul to underline 'rock star' status
Paris cancels first triathlon training because of Seine pollution
Soggy Seine, stars and Celine: Historic parade launches Paris Olympics
Show more
Athletics
Ghana's Olympic hopes: A profile of the nation's athletes for Paris 2024
Romanian long jumper Iusco banned for doping on eve of Paris Games
IOC chief Bach adamant Israeli team comfortable with security at Paris 2024 Games
Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping before Olympics
Australia Olympic team aware of alleged rape of Australian woman in Paris
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: Clubs battling to sign Sergi Roberto, Barca closing in on Dani Olmo
Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings