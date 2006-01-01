Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Paris cancels first triathlon training because of Seine pollution

Paris cancels first triathlon training because of Seine pollution

Olympics organisers cancel first triathlon training over Seine pollution
Olympics organisers cancel first triathlon training over Seine pollutionAFP
The first training session for triathletes at the Paris Olympics was scrapped on Sunday due to pollution in the River Seine, organisers said.

Following a meeting "on the water quality" and tests, "a joint decision was taken to cancel the swimming part of the triathlon orientation," a Paris 2024 and World Triathlon statement said.

The River Seine was declared clean enough for swimming in tests from mid-July, but doubts remained as to whether the waters would be fit for competition.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that the priority is the health of the athletes. The analysis carried out yesterday in the Seine showed water quality levels that... do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place," the statement said.

Organisers blamed rain in recent days and said they were "confident" water quality would improve enough before the triathlon competition is due to start on July 30.

In the event of heavy rain, untreated sewage can be washed into the river.

If the quality is below standards a "Plan B" involves postponing the events for a few days or moving the marathon swimming to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the Marne river east of Paris.

On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine along with Paris 2024 chief organiser Tony Estanguet.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Soggy Seine, stars and Celine: Historic parade launches Paris Olympics
Ghana's Olympic hopes: A profile of the nation's athletes for Paris 2024
Romanian long jumper Iusco banned for doping on eve of Paris Games
Show more
Athletics
IOC chief Bach adamant Israeli team comfortable with security at Paris 2024 Games
Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping before Olympics
Australia Olympic team aware of alleged rape of Australian woman in Paris
France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions
Five standout London Diamond League events ahead of Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles runs 100 metres personal best in final Olympic tune-up at Diamond League
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings