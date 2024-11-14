Dominant France frustrated by Israel in Paris but draw enough for quarters

Despite being held to a goalless draw by rock-bottom Israel in UEFA Nations League A Group 2 in Paris, France secured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Even a draw would have been enough for France to qualify for the last eight, but three points would have still been on their minds considering they were coming up against an Israel side that had lost all four of their matches in this campaign so far.

Without talisman Kylian Mbappe, who was controversially not selected by Didier Deschamps for this international break despite being fit, the onus was on the likes of Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise to provide the attacking verve.

That was easier said than done in the first half at a sparsely-populated Stade de France.

France were the more threatening of the two teams early on but needed until the 19th minute to test Daniel Peretz when the goalkeeper pulled Randal Kolo Muani’s header out of the air.

N’Golo Kante was denied shortly after, while Ibrahima Konate headed over, although the first period was really a story of two air shots.

At one end, Raz Shlomo failed to connect with Dor Turgeman’s flick-on when one-on-one with Mike Maignan, before Barcola did the same at the other following some pinball in the Israel box.

Key match stats Flashscore

Although Israel had the first opportunity of the second half, an easily-held Liel Abada strike, France dominated proceedings, although clear-cut chances were hard to come by.

Whenever they did find the target, Peretz stood in their way, first thwarting Eduardo Camavinga before producing a stunning stop to keep out Warren Zaire-Emery from close range.

Deschamps made a number of changes in an attempt to give his side extra impetus, but it was ultimately not enough to pick up the three points, with Peretz proving decisive again by denying Christopher Nkunku in injury time.

This result means they must score at least three against Italy on Matchday 6 - and also win by two goals - to finish top of the group.

Israel, meanwhile, will be delighted to end their points drought and that gives them something to build on ahead of the start of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying next year.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daniel Peretz (Israel)

See all the match stats here.