France prop Mohamed Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. France prop Mohamed Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence
France prop Mohamed Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence
Updated
Mohamed Haouas had 16 caps for France
Mohamed Haouas had 16 caps for France
Profimedia
French rugby player Mohamed Haouas (29) has been placed in detention pending trial for alleged domestic violence in the southern town of Montpellier, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Haouas had been in police custody since Friday and will be tried on Tuesday.

"The judge insisted that... Friday's events were unequivocal. It's sad for him and for his wife, who will be coming to court on Tuesday to give evidence and hope that things go well for their two children in particular," Marc Gallix was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe.

"A whole family will be destroyed if he is convicted."

In a separate case, Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team and for France, was tried this month for acts of aggravated violence in 2014.

The judgement is expected on June 30th.

Haouas was in 2022 given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.

Mentions
Rugby UnionMontpellier Herault RCHaouas MohammedFrance
Related Articles
France's Dupont named Six Nations Player of the Championship
Wayne Smith takes mentoring role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
Springboks confident skipper Siya Kolisi will be fit for World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Just Stop Oil activists charged over disrupting Rugby Premiership final in London
Munster win United Rugby Championship title with late try to beat holders Stormers
Saracens claim sixth Premiership title with victory over Sale, protesters invade pitch
Eddie Jones has no regrets over England exit ahead of Twickenham return
England winger Nowell declares himself unavailable for World Cup
Hansen welcomes decision to fly pride flag at Twickenham after Folau call-up
Wunderkind Jorgensen firms as Wallabies World Cup prospect
Snyman hoping Munster's URC final appearance provides platform for World Cup place
La Rochelle edge Leinster again to win back-to-back European crowns
Chiefs back to winning ways, Brumbies stunned by Force
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz