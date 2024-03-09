Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Murray was knocked out by Andrey Rublev
Murray was knocked out by Andrey Rublev
Profimedia
Andy Murray (36) has expressed frustration at repeatedly being asked about a possible retirement after laying out his end-of-career master plan only weeks ago.

The former number one and treble Grand Slam champion, suffered a second-round defeat on Friday at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters, losing 7-6(3), 6-1 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Murray, who has been playing with a metal hip since undergoing resurfacing surgery in 2019, said in recent weeks that he wants to play through to an unspecified date in the summer, with some suggesting hat his swan song could come at Wimbledon.

In Dubai last month he indicated he hoped to compete in the French Open in May, which would be his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2020.

The two-time Olympic champion said he was also eying the Paris Games, which will be staged on clay at Roland Garros after Wimbledon between July 27th and August 4th.

While speculation rages, Murray just wants to get on with his job on court.

"I feel like no one is listening to me," he joked in reference to being asked the retirement question after every match.

"I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say.

"I've been getting asked about it for 18 months or so; it's obviously something I have thought about, but hadn't made a decision on."

He added: "Once I have made the decision, I expressed that, and no one is listening to it.

"So I don't really understand why I keep getting asked, to be honest."

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyRublev Andrey
Related Articles
Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby's lead in the way players treat officials
Jakub Mensik follows in Carlos Alcaraz's footsteps in reaching first ATP final
Novak Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Show more
Tennis
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Novak Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings