Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions

Andy Murray (36) has expressed frustration at repeatedly being asked about a possible retirement after laying out his end-of-career master plan only weeks ago.

The former number one and treble Grand Slam champion, suffered a second-round defeat on Friday at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters, losing 7-6(3), 6-1 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Murray, who has been playing with a metal hip since undergoing resurfacing surgery in 2019, said in recent weeks that he wants to play through to an unspecified date in the summer, with some suggesting hat his swan song could come at Wimbledon.

In Dubai last month he indicated he hoped to compete in the French Open in May, which would be his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2020.

The two-time Olympic champion said he was also eying the Paris Games, which will be staged on clay at Roland Garros after Wimbledon between July 27th and August 4th.

While speculation rages, Murray just wants to get on with his job on court.

"I feel like no one is listening to me," he joked in reference to being asked the retirement question after every match.

"I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say.

"I've been getting asked about it for 18 months or so; it's obviously something I have thought about, but hadn't made a decision on."

He added: "Once I have made the decision, I expressed that, and no one is listening to it.

"So I don't really understand why I keep getting asked, to be honest."