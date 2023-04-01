Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo
Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo
Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour policy board in August
Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour policy board in August
Reuters
One of the most significant moments in golf history has set the stage for an uncertain future as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) scramble to finalize their partnership ahead of a December 31 deadline.

What lies ahead is anyone's guess but the longer the talks go on, the less time the sides will have to implement any plan in time for 2025, if that is even the ultimate goal.

"I would say that the answer is murky," 15-times major champion Tiger Woods, who joined the PGA Tour policy board in August, told reporters when asked what the professional golf landscape would look like in a year or two.

"There's a lot of moving parts on how we're going to play. Whether it's here on the PGA Tour or it's merging, or team golf. There's a lot of different aspects that are being thrown out there all at once."

After a year of acrimony, the two parties and Europe-based DP World Tour announced in June a bombshell framework agreement to house their commercial operations in a new entity. PIF, the main financial backer of LIV Golf, would serve as the exclusive investor.

The announcement, which brought an end to legal battles between the parties but triggered antitrust concerns from U.S. regulators, also called for a definitive agreement to be reached by December 31, although the sides can agree to extend the deadline.

The agreement with the PIF also raised concerns in Washington from lawmakers who are mistrustful of Saudi Arabia and critical of the country's human rights record.

"I am confident a deal will get done in some way," said Woods. "Whether that comes December 31st or is pushed back, all sides understand we're working together.

"There are no lawsuits. Everyone's working right now with no animosity. We're trying to work to try and get a deal done for the tour and for all parties involved."

For now, the tours will run independently, with LIV Golf holding the majority of its 14-event 2024 season outside the United States and the PGA Tour returning to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.

The PGA Tour will also unveil a radical new approach during its 2024 season as five of its eight limited-field signature events will have no cuts, a move made partly as a reaction to LIV Golf's structure.

Mentions
GolfWoods Tiger
Related Articles
Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return
Tiger Woods 'mentally rusty' on return to competition
Tiger Woods 'frustrated' that players were left out of PGA-LIV merger talks
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport
R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028
France's Victor Dubuisson retires from professional golf aged just 33
Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour
Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open
Lee and Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open
Jesper Svensson leads South African Open after second round 67
Most Read
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings