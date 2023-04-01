Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Hero World Challenge PGA Tour
  4. Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return
Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return
Woods was pleased with his return
Woods was pleased with his return
Reuters
Tiger Woods (47) said on Sunday that he expects to be able to play one event per month in 2024 after making his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The 15-time major winner finished 18th in the 20-player field at the tournament, which he hosts for the benefit of his charity.

It was the former world number one's first event since withdrawing during the Masters in April due to injury before he underwent ankle surgery.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash left him with a serious leg injury and he said the plan for next year had been one tournament a month.

"Once a month seems reasonable," he added. "It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm," he told Golf Channel.

He said he was looking forward to playing in the PNC Championship, formerly the Father/Son Challenge, from December 14 in Orlando along with his son Charlie.

Woods, who felt "mentally rusty" after first day's play on Thursday, said he was "ecstatic" how the tournament turned out.

"Every day I got faster into the round. The first day it took me a while to get a handle on it. Second day was faster and today was right away," he said in a press conference.

"I feel like my game's not that far off but I need to get in better shape.

"I don't have the bone pain that I did, but I still have to go through with the same protocols. It takes a long time, that's the unfortunate thing about ageing," he said.

Mentions
GolfHero World Challenge PGA TourWoods Tiger
Related Articles
'Rusty' Tiger Woods curious about form ahead of 'pain-free' comeback
Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods 'mentally rusty' on return to competition
Show more
Golf
Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour
Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open
Lee and Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open
Jesper Svensson leads South African Open after second round 67
Min Woo Lee retains golden touch to lead Australian Open
Lagergren takes first-round lead at South African Open after under-par 65
Davis sets men's pace at Australian Open whille 16-year-old leads women's
Most Read
Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona crucial win over Atletico, Inter crush Napoli
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings