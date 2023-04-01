Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods to return at the Masters in 2023

Tiger Woods (47) will return to competitive action at the Hero World Challenge, the 15-time major champion said on Saturday, in what will be his first PGA Tour start since undergoing ankle surgery in April.

Woods is hosting the November 30th - December 3rd tournament in Albany, Bahamas which features six top-10 players in its 20-player field, including American world number one Scottie Scheffler (27).

Woods did not play in a major tournament this year, withdrawing from the Masters due to his ankle operation and missing the PGA Championship, US Open and British Open.

He has played a limited competition schedule since suffering serious leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.